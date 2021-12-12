‘Quality’, ‘Was immense yesterday’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to recent events

Many Sheffield Wednesday fans have taken to Twitter to react to Lee Gregory’s goal and performance in their 2-0 away win over Crewe Alexandra yesterday in Sky Bet League One.

The striker found the back of the net two minutes into the second half to double Wednesday’s lead at Gresty Road as he headed home emphatically after a cross was put in from the right hand side.

That goal took his tally for the season to eight as he continues to be one of the main protagonists for the Owls in their quest to secure promotion back to the Championship at the first attempt following their relegation last season.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Sheffield Wednesday faithful to react to what they had seen from the striker, with many taking to social media to air their views on Gregory’s performance.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.

Quality header that — Chris (@villaindeadshot) December 12, 2021

Love the celebration — Lee Broughton (@lbswfc87) December 12, 2021

I ain’t even gonna pretend. But I’m a bit in love with this guy. Gooo on den Wendy’s!!! #swfc https://t.co/WUZ6LPacNB — Todd Bailey (@therealtbailey) December 12, 2021

@lgreggers9 was immense yesterday running channels, creating space like for this goal, dragging men out of position, his hold up play was great, pressing their defenders, and capped it off with his goal aswell 👏 — Daniel Gardiner (@gardiner1985) December 12, 2021

Proper centre forward

Long time since we last had one — Bob Goldsmith (@lynbob62) December 11, 2021

Announce direct promotion — Teddy (@HazemOnTrent) December 11, 2021

You love to see it! 25+ for this mannnnn’ — William Gleadall (@Gleadyy) December 11, 2021

Does what it says on the tin. Class player. — BiffBosh (@BiffBosh) December 11, 2021