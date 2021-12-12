Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sheffield Wednesday

‘Quality’, ‘Was immense yesterday’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to recent events

Published

29 seconds ago

on

Many Sheffield Wednesday fans have taken to Twitter to react to Lee Gregory’s goal and performance in their 2-0 away win over Crewe Alexandra yesterday in Sky Bet League One. 

The striker found the back of the net two minutes into the second half to double Wednesday’s lead at Gresty Road as he headed home emphatically after a cross was put in from the right hand side.

That goal took his tally for the season to eight as he continues to be one of the main protagonists for the Owls in their quest to secure promotion back to the Championship at the first attempt following their relegation last season.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Sheffield Wednesday faithful to react to what they had seen from the striker, with many taking to social media to air their views on Gregory’s performance.

Do you think you’re a massive Sheffield Wednesday fan? Try score 100% on this Owls quiz

1 of 28

What number does George Byers wear for the club?

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.


Related Topics:

Writer and Journalist for Football League World.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Quality’, ‘Was immense yesterday’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to recent events

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: