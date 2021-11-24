Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Quality’, ‘Unbelievable scenes’ – Many Charlton Athletic fans react to player’s performance

Many Charlton Athletic fans have taken to Twitter to react to Conor Washington’s goal and performance in their 2-2 draw with Morecambe last night in Sky Bet League One. 

The Addicks quickly raced into a two goal lead in the first half thanks to strikes from Diallang Jaiyesimi and Washington, before they were pegged back by the hosts later on in the match.

Washington’s goal represented his fourth in his last four games, with the Northern Irishman now really starting to hit form at the right time under the guidance of the club’s interim manager Johnnie Jackson.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Charlton Athletic faithful to react to the striker’s performance, with many taking to social media to have their say on his exploits.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Washington found the back of the next once again for the Addicks.


