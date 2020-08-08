‘Quality’, ‘Top job’ – Plenty of Fulham fans react as U18s claim league title

Fulham’s U18 squad have been crowned champions of the Premier League South.

The club’s U18s have won their third Premier League South title in nine years after a points-per-game system saw them crowned champions, finishing three points ahead of 2nd-place West Ham.

Steve Wigley’s side lost just one of their 17 league games as the season was curtailed prematurely, whist several names made the step-up into the development squad and beyond, including striker Jay Stansfield.

The news has brought about a positive response from Fulham fans on Twitter. It comes after they sealed an unlikely return to the Premier League, beating Brentford 2-1 in the play-off final in midweek.

Now though as they prepare for next month’s Premier League start date, fans want to see more youngster promoted into the senior sides, and developed into the next batch of first-team prodigies.

Here’s what the Fulham fans had to say on Twitter this morning:

This is indicative of the quality that is now running through the whole club. Well owned; well coached; well managed. Congrats to the U18s and congrats to all !!! — Jenny (@grannylovekin) August 7, 2020

So now let bring of these through and build on this . Will give long term stability. — My ASPI World (@MyAspiWorld) August 7, 2020

Top job, top young players and with George Wickens between the sticks. 👍🏻 — doubletap (@doublet34506186) August 7, 2020

COYW!!! Get in!! — AnOldBrownie (@AnOldBrownie) August 7, 2020

Fulham U18s Crowned Champions – Manager Steve Wigley said: "I’m pleased for the boys because when you only lose one game in 17 you’ve achieved something.” – credit to the Academy, investing in the future #FFC https://t.co/aq6z8bmFFy — Dave Watson (@UnisonDave) August 8, 2020

💯✔️❣️💪🏾 — Kofi Now (@KofiNow) August 7, 2020