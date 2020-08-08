Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Quality’, ‘Top job’ – Plenty of Fulham fans react as U18s claim league title

Published

3 mins ago

on

Fulham’s U18 squad have been crowned champions of the Premier League South.

The club’s U18s have won their third Premier League South title in nine years after a points-per-game system saw them crowned champions, finishing three points ahead of 2nd-place West Ham.

Steve Wigley’s side lost just one of their 17 league games as the season was curtailed prematurely, whist several names made the step-up into the development squad and beyond, including striker Jay Stansfield.

The news has brought about a positive response from Fulham fans on Twitter. It comes after they sealed an unlikely return to the Premier League, beating Brentford 2-1 in the play-off final in midweek.

Now though as they prepare for next month’s Premier League start date, fans want to see more youngster promoted into the senior sides, and developed into the next batch of first-team prodigies.

Here’s what the Fulham fans had to say on Twitter this morning:


