‘Quality today’, ‘Excellent performance’ – These Watford fans were delighted with one man after Norwich win

Watford made the perfect start to life under new manager Xisco Munoz on Boxing Day, beating promotion rivals Norwich City 1-0 at Vicarage Road.

In their first game under Munoz, Ismaila Sarr’s strike shortly before half time was enough to secure all three points for the Hornets, and move them to within two points of the automatic promotion places.

But while it was Sarr’s goal that ultimately ensured Watford got the win, one of their most eye-catching performances on Saturday, came at the other end of the pitch, from Francisco Sierralta.

In what was his first start for Watford since his summer move from Udinese, Sierralta produced a solid showing for his new club, helping to keep the likes of Teemu Pukki and Emi Buendia at bay, something which did not go unnoticed by the club’s fanbase.

Taking to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, plenty of Watford fans were keen to pay tribute to Sirralta for his impressive showing in defence, and here, we’ve taken a look at what some of them had to say about the Chilean.

Sierralta basicily he is DIOS — Juan (@Candongazoo) December 27, 2020

Sierralta for me, hardly a lookin so far this season, but tonight he didn’t look troubled at all, excellent performance — Mike Doran (@bandwagon) December 26, 2020

Sierralta for me. I can see why those Chileans went mad on insta that he didn’t start — Jay 🌊 ➐ (@saucywfc) December 26, 2020

people have spoken, stop the count pic.twitter.com/R8vNyI43l7 — matt ➐ (@mattykeel) December 26, 2020

Sierralta was quality today, as was Wilmot. Would you have Kabasele or Cathcart on front of them after that performance?

Gray ran a lot but shows how much we need a mobile striker. #watfordfc — WatfordFC (@lordheineken5) December 26, 2020

Francisco Sierralta was my MOTM today. First full 90 minutes and he looked like he’d been in the team all season. He stifled that Norwich attack and was the beating heart of that defensive unit. Rock solid. 👊🐝 #watfordfc — Hornet Shane (@HornetShane) December 26, 2020

Great result, but great performance, organised at the back but transitioning quickly. Bit shout out to Sierralta..didn’t out a foot wrong for his first start #WatfordFC — Bhav (@Misique1) December 26, 2020