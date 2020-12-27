Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘Quality today’, ‘Excellent performance’ – These Watford fans were delighted with one man after Norwich win

Published

5 mins ago

on

Watford made the perfect start to life under new manager Xisco Munoz on Boxing Day, beating promotion rivals Norwich City 1-0 at Vicarage Road.

In their first game under Munoz, Ismaila Sarr’s strike shortly before half time was enough to secure all three points for the Hornets, and move them to within two points of the automatic promotion places.

But while it was Sarr’s goal that ultimately ensured Watford got the win, one of their most eye-catching performances on Saturday, came at the other end of the pitch, from Francisco Sierralta.

In what was his first start for Watford since his summer move from Udinese, Sierralta produced a solid showing for his new club, helping to keep the likes of Teemu Pukki and Emi Buendia at bay, something which did not go unnoticed by the club’s fanbase.

Taking to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, plenty of Watford fans were keen to pay tribute to Sirralta for his impressive showing in defence, and here, we’ve taken a look at what some of them had to say about the Chilean.


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Quality today’, ‘Excellent performance’ – These Watford fans were delighted with one man after Norwich win

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: