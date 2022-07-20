“Quality that exceeds the Championship” – Nottingham Forest eyeing move for Watford star: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest are eyeing up a move for Watford forward Emmanuel Dennis.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who claim the Reds are ‘exploring’ a deal to bring the Nigerian to the City Ground.

Watford reportedly rate Dennis at £25 million after the 24-year-old provided 16 direct goal contributions last season.

With the above in mind, here, some of our writers here at FLW offer their thoughts on the links, and whether or not this is a good pick up for Nottingham Forest.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

You do feel this would be a good pick up for Nottingham Forest.

Although consistency in the second half of the season was a problem last term, Dennis showed at times during the first half of last campaign that he is a player with quality that exceeds the Championship.

The big question for me on this one is whether or not Nottingham Forest are willing to pay the sort of money Watford want for the player this summer.

Watford owner Gino Pozzo is known to be a tough negotiator, so if the Hornets do not get a satisfactory bid, they will likely just keep hold of the Nigerian, rather than feel they have to sell.

So far this summer, we have seen several Premier League clubs linked with a move for the player, but no club have yet stumped up the cash required, or he wouldn’t still be at Vicarage Road.

It will be interesting to see if Nottingham Forest change that.

Declan Harte

This would be yet another big money signing from Nottingham Forest, which positions themselves in an interesting place going into the first Premier League campaign in over 20 years.

But Dennis has proven to be a capable top flight player having contributed 10 goals and six assists in a poor Watford team last season.

If he could carry over that form to Steve Cooper’s side then he could be a very valuable signing for the Reds.

Given the loss of Lewis Grabban and Keinan Davis from last season, bringing in a proven goalscorer is going to be costly but this could be an ideal player to sign to the squad.

Billy Mulley

Preparing for Premier League football for the first time in a while, Nottingham Forest have recruited extensively thus far and look like they are going to continue operating in that way.

Emmanuel Dennis is a good striking option for the Reds to consider, and would bring Premier League experience, athleticism and attacking intelligence to The City Ground.

Dennis would be a cheat code in the Championship and therefore an immediate return to the Premier League, or another country’s top-flight, seems the most logical scenario this summer.

Alongside attacking talents such as Brennan Johnson and Taiwo Awoniyi, Dennis could be an excellent addition at The City Ground.