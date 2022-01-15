‘Quality team’, ‘Bench gets worse every week’ – These Birmingham fans react as line-up for Preston clash emerges

With tensions running high amongst Birmingham City supporters right now, Lee Bowyer could do with engineering a victory on the road this afternoon as the Blues face Preston North End at Deepdale.

Current social media protests over the ownership group of the Midlands club could potentially spill into the stands and some of the latest business at the club hasn’t done much to sway things.

With Troy Deeney out injured for a month and options limited at the top end of the pitch, the Blues hierarchy have decided to let summer signing Chuks Aneke return to Charlton Athletic on a permanent deal.

Injuries really have hamstrung Bowyer in the last few weeks, with youngsters such as George Hall and Tate Campbell getting chances due to a full treatment room.

Ivan Sanchez, Jordan Graham and new signing Taylor Richards are amongst some of the players who were definitely going to be missing this afternoon but there was hope for Jeremie Bela, Lukas Jutkiewicz and Marc Roberts.

Thankfully for Bowyer that trio are all back in the starting line-up and there’s also a debut for Onel Hernandez after his signing from Norwich City yesterday.

Teden Mengi also makes his league debut for the Blues after making his bow in the FA Cup last week – let’s see how Birmingham fans are reacting to the line-up.

5 at the back again ugh. but hernandez in up front with juke will be interesting come on blues 💙 #BSHLOUT #BCFC https://t.co/h0UrblfMa4 — 🖤ryan🖤 (@NOTWHOlUSEDTOBE) January 15, 2022

The bench gets worse every week https://t.co/FssEEgTklp — T (@taylahbrown123) January 15, 2022

Like it, would rather Woods over Gards but nice to see Hernandez straight in. Behind LB and the team but #BSHLOUT #bcfc https://t.co/0KW9onsJtB — Mark (@MarkBcfc3) January 15, 2022

I’m liking this line up 👏🏻 https://t.co/eaxPQuYcKF — BB (@Brad_booker15) January 15, 2022

Hernandez going straight in you love to see it But I’d really love to see #BSHLOUT — Brad (@Bradley_AJ) January 15, 2022

Persistent with the 3-5-2. Shame as the lineup is very promising, just a shame about the shape #BSHLOUT — Alix Allen (@ajamesa15) January 15, 2022