Derby County

‘Quality’, ‘Such a talent’ – These Derby County fans react to display from 22-y/o in Swansea win

Published

7 mins ago

on

Derby County extended their unbeaten run to six games as they comfortably beat promotion hopefuls Swansea 2-0 at Pride Park this evening.

Wayne Rooney’s side were impressive from the first whistle, and they took a two-goal lead by half-time, with Colin Kazim-Richards and Kamil Jozwiak getting the important strikes.

It was a significant moment for the latter, as it was Jozwiak’s first goals since signing for the Rams in the summer.

Whilst he has generally done well with his performances, the winger would have been desperate for his first goal, and it came with an emphatic left-footed finish against the Swans.

That capped off what was another promising individual display from the 22-year-old, whilst it more importantly kept Derby’s good run going as they look to climb out of the relegation zone.

As you would expect, the Rams fans were delighted with the contribution of the Polish international. Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter to his performance…


