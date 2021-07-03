‘Quality’ – Steve Howey issues verdict on six-goal Sunderland player after recent announcement

Sunderland have recently confirmed that Aiden McGeady has signed a new contract with the club, which will keep him at the Stadium of Light until the summer of 2022.

McGeady caught the eye with a number of impressive showings for Lee Johnson’s side last term, although his efforts weren’t quite enough to see them win promotion from League One.

The experienced Irishman chipped in with six goals and 17 assists in all competitions for the Black Cats, as they finished () in the third-tier standings.

Speaking in an interview with Football FanCast, former England defender Steve Howey reacted to the news of McGeady signing a new deal with the League One club, and labelled the Irishman as ‘a very gifted player’.

“He’s got quality and I think he’s been there for a few seasons now. McGeady has been in the League One Team of the Season and he’s a very gifted player.

“Let’s be honest, Sunderland are the biggest club in League One. Where better could he have gone? The only possible option was going abroad.”

McGeady and his Sunderland team-mates are set to get their new League One campaign underway on Saturday 7th August, when they take on Wigan Athletic, in what could potentially be a tricky test for the Black Cats.

The Verdict:

It’ll be a real boost for Sunderland heading into the new League One season.

McGeady showed his class during last year’s league campaign, and the Stadium of Light faithful will be hoping that the experienced Irishman can do the same again this term.

With six goals and 17 assists to his name from the 2020/21 season, he’s shown that he can perform to a high standard at this level, and Lee Johnson will know that his side will be heavily reliant on McGeady to provide the creative spark in attacking areas moving forwards.

If they can sign a striker to finish the chances McGeady creates, then Sunderland will surely be in with a serious chance of challenging for promotion into the Championship again next season.