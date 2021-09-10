‘Quality signing’, ‘Good business’ – Many Plymouth Argyle fans react to latest addition

Plymouth Argyle bolstered their squad earlier today by securing the services of forward Kieran Agard.

As confirmed by the club’s official website, the Pilgrims have signed the 31-year-old on a short-term deal until January.

Agard had been without a club following Milton Keynes Dons’ decision to release him earlier this summer.

During his time at Stadium MK, the forward managed to deliver some eye-catching displays for the League One outfit.

As well as providing his team-mates with 14 assists, Agard managed to find the back of the net on 50 occasions in 166 appearances in all competitions.

Certainly no stranger to life in the third-tier of English football, the former Rotherham United man has scored 60 goals at this level during his career to date and thus will be confident in his ability to make a positive impact at Home Park for the Pilgrims.

With his new side set to face Sheffield Wednesday tomorrow, it will be intriguing to see whether Agard is handed his debut in this particular fixture.

A victory for Plymouth on Saturday could allow them to leapfrog the likes of Cambridge United and Bolton Wanderers in the League One standings depending on the outcome of results elsewhere.

After the club announced the signing of Agard on Twitter, many Plymouth fans reacted to the news in a positive manner.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…

