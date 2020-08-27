‘Quality signing’, ‘Announce Premier League’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as medical gets underway

Sheffield United’s Luke Freeman is having a medical ahead of a season-long loan switch to Nottingham Forest, as per BBC Nottingham Sport.

Freeman joined the Blades from QPR last summer, on the back of scoring eight goals and registering six assists for the West London side in the 2018/19 Championship campaign.

But the 28-year-old has since found regular game time hard to come by at the City Ground, making only three league starts for Chris Wilder’s side in the top-flight.

A loan exit now looks to be on the cards for the attacking midfielder, and he is believed to be having a medical at the City Ground ahead of a season-long loan move to Forest.

Forest have been linked with Freeman already this summer, with Sheffield United in pursuit of Reds full-back Matty Cash.

It was reported that Freeman would be used in any offer United made for Cash, but Forest now look set to win his signature on a season-long loan basis instead.

The Reds have been crying out for creativity in the middle of the park since the end of last season, and they now look set to complete the signing of a proven Championship star in Freeman.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to this massive transfer update…

Il admit I have no idea who he is all I know is we are packing the midfield again — 🎮🕹Rich Hall🕹🎮 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿👊🏻🤚🏻✌🏻🦎🖖🏻 (@Rich_T_Hall) August 27, 2020

Does this mean 😢 Matty? — Trixie King NFFC (@TrixieKing9) August 27, 2020

Forest getting deals done early and for players with #Championship experience? Sorry this is not the #nffc I know — Rimal 🏁 (@_Rimal) August 27, 2020

@nottmtails please don’t say that cash isn’t included in the deal #nffc — Kieren (@kingkieren10) August 27, 2020

Quality signing if true. Dont think this involves cash either coyr — Dazmuss80 (@dazmuss80) August 27, 2020

If we can get Jacob Murphy in too I’d say we’ve had a class transfer window — Paul Walford91 (@PWalford91) August 27, 2020

Looks to me that Marinakos has said to the plethora of staff whatever it takes within reason let's go for it in 20/21 before salary caps & even more stringent FFP measures come about. — simon stevenson (@Simontoonarmy) August 27, 2020

Colback, Taylor, Blackett, Fred all for a combined fee of 800k + Tavares and Freeman 🤣 Announce Premier league — Jake Douglas (@Jake_Dougie) August 27, 2020

Get in — Ed 034 🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@dingdinghopkin) August 27, 2020

OK where is the real Nffc we know. What a transfer window already 👏👏 — Paul merrikin (@pmerrikin) August 27, 2020

Jesus what have we become! ….. getting deals done ✅ love it — fullgasineos2020 (@RichWilteamsky) August 27, 2020

Most creative player in the championship when at QPR. Very good signing. — Ryan Richardson (@Ry_Ry91) August 27, 2020