‘Quality signing’, ‘Announce Premier League’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as medical gets underway

Sheffield United’s Luke Freeman is having a medical ahead of a season-long loan switch to Nottingham Forest, as per BBC Nottingham Sport.

Freeman joined the Blades from QPR last summer, on the back of scoring eight goals and registering six assists for the West London side in the 2018/19 Championship campaign.

But the 28-year-old has since found regular game time hard to come by at the City Ground, making only three league starts for Chris Wilder’s side in the top-flight.

A loan exit now looks to be on the cards for the attacking midfielder, and he is believed to be having a medical at the City Ground ahead of a season-long loan move to Forest.

Forest have been linked with Freeman already this summer, with Sheffield United in pursuit of Reds full-back Matty Cash.

It was reported that Freeman would be used in any offer United made for Cash, but Forest now look set to win his signature on a season-long loan basis instead.

The Reds have been crying out for creativity in the middle of the park since the end of last season, and they now look set to complete the signing of a proven Championship star in Freeman.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to this massive transfer update…


