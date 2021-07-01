‘Quality’, ‘Proper old school’ – Many Birmingham City fans react to Ant Middleton footage

Pre-season is underway for Birmingham City as Lee Bowyer prepares his side for his first full season at the club.

Bowyer made an immediate impact upon his arrival from Charlton towards the back end of last season, steering Blues away from danger with relative ease.

The 44-year-old has won five of his 10 games at the helm of Blues, and will be feeling optimistic about his side’s chances of having a positive 2021/22 season.

It has been a busy start to the summer for Birmingham as well. Jordan Graham, Chuks Aneke and Ryan Woods have arrived on free transfers, so Bowyer will be keen to get them settled as quickly as possible.

What better way to do so, then, than to get Ant Middleton to put the squad through their paces before the start of the season?

The star of SAS: Who Dares Wins has been filmed putting the team through their paces on Troon beach in a team bonding session, where they were all captured running in the water.

It does promise to be another long, tough, gruelling season in the Championship, and whilst the return of fans may help Blues succeed, hard work is definitely required.

Here, we take a look at Blues fans’ reactions to the footage…

No wonder @ScottHogan_9 has avoided the trip 🤣🤣🤣 — Chattatollah 1875 (@Chattatollah) June 30, 2021

That explains why Amari Miller left the club 🤣🤣🤣 — SimpsonsBirmingham (@SimpsonsBrum) June 30, 2021

No wonder Dean felt a bit poorly yesterday…. — Arthur Gallon 💭 (@arthurgallon) June 30, 2021

Brilliant. They’ve had “SAS,” training.

Does that mean “Saturday and Sunday” games are sorted? 🤔 — Malc Newton (@The_Newty) June 30, 2021

Feel sorry for the poor sod that had to carry Juke on their back, beast of a man😁 — Paul H 🏐🌍 (@PRH0121) June 30, 2021

Classic! @antmiddleton is a legend — Duncan Griffin (@DuncanJGriffin) June 30, 2021

Proper old school pre season training — Adam Wyatt (@radadamcider0) June 30, 2021

Proper pre-season activities … 👍🏼👍🏼 — Steve Bannister (@stpatban1) June 30, 2021