This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

The Tykes are currently chasing down a spot in the play-offs with 16 games remaining, a four-point gap separating the Yorkshire club from sixth-placed Charlton Athletic.

However, if Barnsley were to miss out on the play-offs, it could see their best players raided by other sides across the Football League.

According to Football League World’s resident Barnsley fan pundit, there is one standout star that might attract interest come the summer – and another player currently going under the radar.

Midfield star Adam Phillips one to watch

FLW’s Barnsley fan pundit Andy Symcox believes one current player will definitely attract interest come the summer.

“The Barnsley player I expect to attract a lot of attention from other clubs in the coming summer would of course be Adam Phillips,” Andy told Football League World.

“He is a quality player that can tackle, can pick out a fabulous pass, and score goals.”

Although neither Barnsley’s top goalscorer nor boasting the most assists, Phillips leads the way for combined goal contributions this season.

Adam Phillips goals and assists for Barnsley 2022-25 - As per fotmob.com Season Goals Assists 2024/25 7 5 2023/24 11 6 2022/23 8 9

It was a similar story last campaign, when only star striker Devante Cole could better Phillips’ contributions of a combined 17 goals and assists.

In fact, since his arrival for an undisclosed fee from Burnley in 2022, no Barnsley player has produced more league goals or assists than Phillips.

Following interest from Championship pair Swansea City and Preston North End in the winter transfer window, Barnsley should brace themselves for potential bids if they fail to achieve promotion this term.

“Slipping under the radar” - Praise for Kelechi Nwakali

Reuters

Although Phillips rightfully takes most of the plaudits in the Barnsley midfield, Andy feels that the Tykes boast another talent that could garner interest come the summer.

“However, slipping under the radar is Kelechi Nwakali,” Andy added.

“Other clubs seriously ought to be looking at this young man, as he is an outstanding talent.”

So far this campaign Nwakali has made 16 appearances across all competitions, providing one goal and one assist.

Nwakali and Phillips’ routes from Premier League academies to Barnsley

Currently starring in League One for Barnsley, both Phillips and Nwakali both spent time in the academies of Premier League giants.

Phillips was picked up by Liverpool from Blackburn Rovers, whilst Nigerian Nwakali’s performances at the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup convinced Arsenal to bring the midfielder to England.

After spells with Norwich City and Burnley that included loans to the lower leagues, Phillips’ career took an upturn when he joined Barnsley in the summer of 2022.

Nwakali took a more convoluted route to League One, departing the Gunners after numerous loan spells across Europe to sign for Spanish outfit SD Huesca.

After four years in Spain with various clubs, Nwakali crossed the border into neighbouring Portugal, playing a season for GD Chaves before being snapped up by the Tykes for an undisclosed fee last summer. But Barnsley fans can rest slightly easier at night, knowing that the midfield duo are on contracts beyond the end of the current campaign.

27-year-old Phillips is contracted until the summer of 2026, which contains an extension clause that Barnsley can activate to keep the midfielder in south Yorkshire for a further year.

Upon his arrival at Oakwell, Nwakali signed a three-year deal – meaning that he is currently set to stay with the Tykes until the end of the 2026/27 campaign.

Lengthy contracts for both players may put interested clubs off, or at least guarantee Barnsley a healthy transfer fee if they do decide to sell either midfielder.