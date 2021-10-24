‘Quality player, proper leader’ – Plenty of Birmingham fans rave about one man after Swansea win

It was a good day for Birmingham City on Saturday afternoon, as they returned to winning ways with a 2-1 win over Swansea City at St Andrew’s.

Having seen a Scott Hogan header ruled out for off-side in the first half, Birmingham took the lead when Troy Deeney fired in from Tahith Chong’s cross shortly after the restart.

Swansea would then equalise through summer signing Michael Obafemi, only for the Blues to climb a winner inside the final ten minutes, when Riley McGree forced the ball home after his initial attempt had been saved by Ben Hamer.

That was enough to secure all three points for Birmingham, ending a run of seven games without a win for Lee Bowyer’s side.

It was a big day for Deeney in particular, who as well as scoring, both captained the side and provided the pass to set McGree up to score the winner.

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, plenty of Birmingham fans were keen to pay tribute to the striker as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say about the 33-year-old’s latest performance.

I guess it was true about Deeney being the most determined player in training it’s showing #KRO #BCFC — Avi Sangu (@AviSangu) October 23, 2021

You can’t not like Troy Deeney…… change my mind #bcfc — Tom (@tshakes1) October 23, 2021

Big performance from Deeney imo. In a big game he was made captain and he delivered. The goal and assist should get him moving now #bcfc — Talha Mirza (@TalhaMi55331907) October 23, 2021

Anyone who tried to say deeney isn't the natural captain of this team clearly missed the littlest things he did today, proper bluenose, proper captain #bcfc — Tom (@Zeevy_x) October 23, 2021

#bcfc no coincidence for me that when fans get behind the team, it’s an extra 20-30 points per season. Great finish from Deeney, no other striker could have finished like that. — RichBCFC1875 (@RBcfc1875) October 23, 2021

Deeney has to stay as captain now, quality player, proper leader on the pitch #bcfc #kro — trev_bluenose_80 (@TrevReeves) October 23, 2021

I said we needed a proper blues performance and we got it and also what a captains performance that was from Deeney. Still need to put chances away but positive steps #bcfc — Jon Merrell (@IMRMEZZI) October 23, 2021

Proper captains performance by @T_Deeney 👏🏻👏🏻constantly talking and motivating his teammates plus a goal and assist 💯passion🔥 missed this kind of leadership 👊🏻 #kro #bcfc — Sy Cotters (@SyCotters) October 23, 2021

Troy Deeney with a proper skippers performance, three points come onnnnn 😍😍 #bcfc — James Gardner (@jamesbcfc7) October 23, 2021