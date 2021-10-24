Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Quality player, proper leader’ – Plenty of Birmingham fans rave about one man after Swansea win

Published

20 mins ago

on

It was a good day for Birmingham City on Saturday afternoon, as they returned to winning ways with a 2-1 win over Swansea City at St Andrew’s.

Having seen a Scott Hogan header ruled out for off-side in the first half, Birmingham took the lead when Troy Deeney fired in from Tahith Chong’s cross shortly after the restart.

Swansea would then equalise through summer signing Michael Obafemi, only for the Blues to climb a winner inside the final ten minutes, when Riley McGree forced the ball home after his initial attempt had been saved by Ben Hamer.

That was enough to secure all three points for Birmingham, ending a run of seven games without a win for Lee Bowyer’s side.

It was a big day for Deeney in particular, who as well as scoring, both captained the side and provided the pass to set McGree up to score the winner.

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, plenty of Birmingham fans were keen to pay tribute to the striker as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say about the 33-year-old’s latest performance.


