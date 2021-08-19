‘Quality performance’ – Many Derby County fans react as player stars in first victory of the season

Derby County secured three points for the first time this season last night, defeating Hull City 1-0.

The Rams suffered a late double blow against Peterborough United on Saturday, with Jack Stretton’s opener being cancelled out by Harrison Burrows equaliser in the 92nd minute before Siriki Dembele netted a 100th minute winner.

However, Wayne Rooney’s side regrouped and put in a strong performance against last year’s League One champions, with Sam Baldock’s 57th minute strike proving to be the difference.

The former Manchester United talisman made five changes to the side that lost out to Peterborough on Saturday, handing debuts to Sam Baldock and Phil Jagielka.

And, it was the newly-arrived duo who made a big impact on the game, with Baldock grabbing the eventual winner, whilst Jagielka’s assured performance in defence was enough to win the club’s Man of the Match award.

The former Everton centre-back, who has recently turned 39, signed a short-term deal with The Rams on Monday, bringing a vast amount of experience and defensive know-how to Derby’s back-line.

Jagielka’s career thus far has predominantly revolved around the Premier League, and Derby fans will be hoping that he can help steer the club away from a relegation battle and into a comfortable mid-table position this time out.

Here, we take a look at how some Derby County fans have reacted to Phil Jagielka’s Man of the Match performance last night…

Best defender in the league — Jack Austin (@jacka2004dcfc) August 18, 2021

Wonder how many 39 year olds get motm on there debut — Dave Lister (@DiscoDave1980) August 18, 2021

39 and still kicking 🙌 https://t.co/7u3AGMh2WZ — dj (@danieliwnI) August 18, 2021

Not bad for 39 😬 https://t.co/GEy0tO5yAX — Ram in Sweden (@RamInSweden) August 19, 2021

Age is timeless a quality performance 👏🏻👏🏻🖤🤍@PJags06 — Carl Porter (@portercarl1) August 18, 2021

Well deserved for Jags! 👏👏👏🐏 — Barnaby & Chris 🏳️‍🌈 (@AmbroseBarnaby) August 18, 2021

First clean sheet. I said he’d make a massive difference on the pitch and in the dressing room 👏 — Julie (@JulieHob1878) August 18, 2021