Bristol City

‘Quality’, ‘Outstanding’ – Many Bristol City fans react to player’s performance v Barnsley

Published

6 mins ago

on

Many Bristol City fans have taken to Twitter to react to Andreas Weimann’s double goal performance in yesterday’s 2-1 victory over Barnsley at Ashton Gate in the Sky Bet Championship. 

The Austrian forward did well to lead his side to three points on home turf, particularly after the visitors had taken an early lead through Aaron Leya Iseka’s 28th minute goal.

Weimann got his first of the afternoon in the 42nd minute after running onto a Nahki Wells pass, before he then doubled his tally for the afternoon in the second minute of stoppage time at the end of the first half, finishing well from a Chris Martin cross.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Bristol City faithful to react to what they had seen from the forward, with many taking to social media to air their views.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Weimann starred for the Robins.


