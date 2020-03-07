Quality of Leeds United underlined by Championship players’ social media admission

Hull City winger Marcus Maddison has admitted that he ‘chased shadows’ against Leeds United as the praised the Championship high-flyers.

The two sides met in the league last week, with the Whites running out deserved 4-0 winners, as goals from Luke Ayling, Pablo Hernandez and two from Tyler Roberts sealed an emphatic victory.

However, the Tigers were perhaps fortunate Marcelo Bielsa’s side didn’t score more, as they missed several chances that could have made the afternoon even more humiliating.

And, Maddison has opened up on how tough it was as he responded to a fan on Instagram who asked what it was like to play against Leeds, with the 26-year-old responding very honestly.

“Not going to lie, I touched the ball once and chased shadows.”

The result highlighted the gulf that currently exists between the two teams, with Leeds sitting second in the Championship and a return to the Premier League seems probable.

Meanwhile, Hull are on the slide and are in danger of suffering relegation. Grant McCann’s side face a huge fixture at Stoke City this afternoon.

The verdict

This shows just how tough it is to play against Leeds United and there’s no denying when they are near the best, which they were against Hull, they are formidable at this level.

Bielsa’s side move the ball so well and play with such intensity and Hull simply couldn’t match it.

It was pretty embarrassing for Maddison and the Tigers and they need to ensure they bounce back this afternoon in what is a massive game.

