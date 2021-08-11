Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet League One

‘Quality’, ‘Love this club’ – These Sunderland fans are delighted as transfer confirmed

Published

7 mins ago

on

Sunderland have completed the signing of Dennis Cirkin from Tottenham on a permanent basis.

The 19-year-old, who plays left-back, was highly-rated by the Londoners but he is obviously way down the pecking order under Nuno Espirito Santo, so they have been ready to sanction a move for the teenager.

And, a move to the Black Cats has been mooted recently, with official confirmation of his signing announced this evening.

That was a major relief for all at Sunderland as left-back has been a problem position for Lee Johnson this summer, but Cirkin will expect to hold down a regular place in the XI as the Wearside outfit push for promotion.

20 questions about some of Sunderland’s biggest ever moments in their history – Can you score full marks?

1 of 19

How many times have the club won the top division of English football?

Given his potential and the fact he has signed permanently, this is a move that has gone down very well with the support, whilst Spurs fans were also quick to comment on what a talent the youngster is.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the move from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Quality’, ‘Love this club’ – These Sunderland fans are delighted as transfer confirmed

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: