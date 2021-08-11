‘Quality’, ‘Love this club’ – These Sunderland fans are delighted as transfer confirmed

Sunderland have completed the signing of Dennis Cirkin from Tottenham on a permanent basis.

✍️ The left-back joins #SAFC from Tottenham Hotspur for an undisclosed fee, signing a three-year deal at the Stadium of Light. 🗞️⤵️ — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) August 11, 2021

The 19-year-old, who plays left-back, was highly-rated by the Londoners but he is obviously way down the pecking order under Nuno Espirito Santo, so they have been ready to sanction a move for the teenager.

And, a move to the Black Cats has been mooted recently, with official confirmation of his signing announced this evening.

That was a major relief for all at Sunderland as left-back has been a problem position for Lee Johnson this summer, but Cirkin will expect to hold down a regular place in the XI as the Wearside outfit push for promotion.

20 questions about some of Sunderland’s biggest ever moments in their history – Can you score full marks?

1 of 19 How many times have the club won the top division of English football? 5 6 7 8

Given his potential and the fact he has signed permanently, this is a move that has gone down very well with the support, whilst Spurs fans were also quick to comment on what a talent the youngster is.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the move from Twitter…

Love this club me. — Owensara (@Owensara5) August 11, 2021

Quality lads 🔴⚪ — Nathan (@Nathan74382180) August 11, 2021

KLD just haggled with the biggest haggler in world, MY OWNER — Joe🍕🏆 (@joe_112233) August 11, 2021

Quality LB sorted. Quality Defender in Doyle aswell. I think this is our Last season in league one because we getting promoted 😃😃😃😃 — keith parker (@smashmapastie) August 11, 2021

Enjoy your 3 years, we're going to want him back. #baller — Booney (@fboone11) August 11, 2021

Gutted, but hope he does well for you! All the best @DCirkin3 — Μαρκ Λεϊν-σμιθ (@MarkL83) August 11, 2021

Beautiful 😍 — zCeadith (@zCeadith) August 11, 2021