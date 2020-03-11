‘Quality’ – Jokes continue at expense of Cardiff man for hilarious clip

Plenty of Cardiff City fans have been enjoying Callum Paterson’s failed celebration attempt after he scored during Saturday’s 2-0 win against Barnsley.

The Scottish international made it 2-0 just a minute after Will Vaulks had opened the scoring for the Bluebirds, and attempted an acrobatic celebration.

However, it did not quite come off and yesterday Cardiff’s official Instagram account were still enjoying his misfortune.

The win itself allowed Neil Harris’ side to climb into ninth place, above Blackburn Rovers and local rivals Swansea City, and to within two points of the playoffs.

Preston North End, who are currently in sixth, have been in poor form in recent weeks and have lost four of their last five matches in the Championship.

Bristol City and Millwall are also in touch and with a run of fixtures against Leeds United and Preston approaching, Cardiff have an important run of matches approaching over the next week.

Here are some of the best responses from fans…

healeytowers: Quality 😂😂😂

ashmrph: 👌🏼

lewis.p.lock1: 🤸🏻

wesleygflack: You can’t diss our class celebrations

donna.perry.10297: I’m sure when you score on sunday you will be able to roll a bit further

normancorman: 🙌

carysmainxoxoxo: 😂💙