‘Quality’, ‘Give this lad some games’ – Plenty of Derby fans excited by yet another academy product

Derby County’s under-23 side were knocked out of the International Cup on Tuesday as they bowed out on penalties to West Ham United.

It was an entertaining fixture, and the Rams had the chance to win the shootout at one point but Jahmal Hector-Ingram smashed his spot-kick against the crossbar.

The forward was impressive throughout however, and netted twice in the fixture which will surely give Phillip Cocu even more encouragement considering how well the current academy products are playing in the first-team.

Hector-Ingram has had some fantastic performances for the youth side this season, and at just 21-years-old is due a chance in the senior squad over the coming years.

He’s scored over 20 goals in the current campaign, and won the player of the month award in Premier League 2 in October.

Here’s how Derby supporters reacted to Hector-Ingram after his most recent exploits…

Offer Martin a new deal and give this lad some games off the bench. Marriott though 🤔 — I should Cocu (@Tweddds) March 10, 2020

Brilliant performance and result from the U23’s. Jordan Brown can’t be far off the first team squad, Anya, Hector-Ingram and Hepburn-Murphy all quality. Very well deserved win. UT young R’s! 🐏👍 — 🐑🖤Julie King 🖤🐑 (@juliek1712) March 7, 2020

Ebosele, babos and hector-Ingram look like more young talent of the moor farm conveyor belt. — Dan Fowler (@Dgfowlerr3) March 10, 2020

Hector Ingram will be around the first team next season 🐏 — Stefan🇳🇱Broo🐑e (@StefanBroome) March 10, 2020

Ebosele and Hector Ingram look next to move to first team arena . Goalkeeper Yates looks steady . — sp castle (@fearsatanremix) March 10, 2020

Hector-Ingram must be close to making his first team debut?? — sean igoe (@hutch172) March 10, 2020

Surely he needs a run out for the first team at some point soon Steve? Whittaker doesn’t look ready yet, a loan spell needs imo. — Matt H🐑r🐑bin (@oz054) March 10, 2020