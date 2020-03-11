Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Quality’, ‘Give this lad some games’ – Plenty of Derby fans excited by yet another academy product

Derby County’s under-23 side were knocked out of the International Cup on Tuesday as they bowed out on penalties to West Ham United.

It was an entertaining fixture, and the Rams had the chance to win the shootout at one point but Jahmal Hector-Ingram smashed his spot-kick against the crossbar.

The forward was impressive throughout however, and netted twice in the fixture which will surely give Phillip Cocu even more encouragement considering how well the current academy products are playing in the first-team.

Hector-Ingram has had some fantastic performances for the youth side this season, and at just 21-years-old is due a chance in the senior squad over the coming years.

He’s scored over 20 goals in the current campaign, and won the player of the month award in Premier League 2 in October.

Here’s how Derby supporters reacted to Hector-Ingram after his most recent exploits…

