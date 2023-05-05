Huddersfield Town secured their Championship status last night with a 1-0 win over Sheffield United.

Neil Warnock has collected 22 points from 14 fixtures in-charge at Huddersfield, with only Burnley, Sheffield United, Luton Town and Coventry City managing more in that period of time.

A run of five wins in nine and only a single defeat has lifted Huddersfield onto 50 points. Last night's 1-0 win over Sheffield United came via Danny Ward's fierce strike, securing Town's Championship status with a game to spare, with Monday's opponents, Reading FC, relegated.

Neil Warnock receives Huddersfield guard of honour

It was an emotional night at the John Smith's Stadium, particularly when the full-time whistle went and Huddersfield's players, management and supporters were able to celebrate their achievement.

The man everybody wanted a piece of was Warnock, who lapped up applause from all four sides of the ground with long-term assistant, Ronnie Jepson.

As they got back around to the tunnel, Jonathan Hogg pointed them in the direction of Huddersfield's guard of honour, where staff and players waited to see the pair off the pitch, as captured by Sky Sports' video below.

"Not at all," Warnock responded when quizzed on whether he expected that kind of reception from his players.

"I think that's the first time I've ever had one of them, if I'm honest.

"It's been quite emotional all the way around again tonight. The fans, the way they got behind us second-half, I know we had to player better for them to get behind us, but it's been an amazing ride. A rollercoaster ride."

Warnock's plan to leave Huddersfield

Despite keeping Huddersfield in the division and the Terriers fanbase wanting the 74-year-old to continue, Warnock confirmed last night that he felt this survival closed the book on his time at the John Smith's Stadium.

"I couldn’t do 10 months of this. I’ll be back in February, the end of February somewhere,"Warnock told his press conference last night, "you’ll all say ‘not again’, and I’ll be there with a full head of hair. I’ll be back somewhere I’m sure because she (Sharon) will get fed up with me being at home.

"The job is done now here for me, I’ve really enjoyed it. I didn’t want to leave it in the wrong situation by getting relegated. I didn’t want to finish on that."