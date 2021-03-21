‘Quality’, ‘Extend that contract’ – Plenty of Blackburn fans rave over one man after Norwich draw

Blackburn Rovers enjoyed a promising afternoon on Saturday, as they held Championship leaders Norwich City to a 1-1 draw at Carrow Road.

Despite the fact they have now won just one of their last 12 games, Rovers can take heart from their performance against the Premier League bound Canaries.

After going behind to Kenny McLean’s strike early in the second half, substitutes Harvey Elliott and Sam Gallagher would combine for the latter to head home from a free kick to earn a deserved point for the visitors.

Even so, Tony Mowbray’s side did have their goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski to thank in no small part for that point, with the Belgian producing a string of stunning saves from the likes of Teemu Pukki and Emiliano Buendia to keep the hosts at bay throughout the majority of the 90 minutes.

That is something that did not go unnoticed by a number of Rovers fans as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, with plenty keen to pay tribute to Kaminski for his efforts in earning his side a point.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Blackburn supporters had to say about the 28-year-old’s latest performance.

Much better today. Big @kaminski26 MOTM for sure! — Connor David (@CDG1896) March 20, 2021

Decent point. Still masks that’s we aren’t good enough! Class from TK today! — Jordan (@jordanlmontague) March 20, 2021

I think #Rovers need to be looking to give Kaminski an extended contract in the summer after his performances this season. — Mark Whittle (@MarkWhittle1) March 20, 2021

Good game and good performance against the divisions top side. Lacked in the final third a bit as usual but plenty of positives particularly kaminski and both central defenders #rovers — Stephen Crossan (@Stick1984) March 20, 2021

Thomas Kaminski cost just £450k. Absolute bargain for a top class goalkeeper. #Rovers pic.twitter.com/KJ4bgeK9U9 — Talk Of Ewood (@TalkOfEwood) March 20, 2021

👏 A brilliant performance from Kaminski yesterday, and surely he’s the leading contender for #Rovers‘ Player Of The Year award?! Extend that contract now and tie him down for the next couple of years at least. As a defender, it must be great knowing he is behind you. pic.twitter.com/rNLSf1EpLf — Rovers Chat (@roverschat_) March 21, 2021

Have to say, Kaminski was quality. Lenihan & Harwood-Bellies were immense again too.Hope we can get THB again next season – Another season on loan would be great for him (& us).Looks a proper defender. Final third a bit disappointing again but overall, a good performance #rovers — Kit Russell (@iamkitrussell) March 20, 2021