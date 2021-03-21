Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Blackburn Rovers

‘Quality’, ‘Extend that contract’ – Plenty of Blackburn fans rave over one man after Norwich draw

Published

8 mins ago

on

Blackburn Rovers enjoyed a promising afternoon on Saturday, as they held Championship leaders Norwich City to a 1-1 draw at Carrow Road.

Despite the fact they have now won just one of their last 12 games, Rovers can take heart from their performance against the Premier League bound Canaries.

After going behind to Kenny McLean’s strike early in the second half, substitutes Harvey Elliott and Sam Gallagher would combine for the latter to head home from a free kick to earn a deserved point for the visitors.

Even so, Tony Mowbray’s side did have their goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski to thank in no small part for that point, with the Belgian producing a string of stunning saves from the likes of Teemu Pukki and Emiliano Buendia to keep the hosts at bay throughout the majority of the 90 minutes.

That is something that did not go unnoticed by a number of Rovers fans as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, with plenty keen to pay tribute to Kaminski for his efforts in earning his side a point.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Blackburn supporters had to say about the 28-year-old’s latest performance.


