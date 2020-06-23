‘Quality’, ‘Exciting talent’ – Many West Brom fans react to club post concerning 20-year-old striker

West Bromwich Albion have congratulated loanee Callum Morton on Twitter after he helped Northampton Town quality for the League Two play-off final, which has drawn an excited reaction from fans of the Midlands club.

After losing the first leg 2-0, Northampton produced a hugely impressive display to beat Cheltenham Town 3-0 at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium.

Morton, who joined the Cobblers on loan in January, proved a key man – grabbing the two second-half goals that ultimately secured their place at Wembley.

Northampton will now face Exeter City in the final on the 29th of June with a place in League One on the line.

Morton has thrived in what is his first taste of EFL first-team football – having scored seven times in 11 games for the League Two side.

The 20-year-old forward played a vital part in helping the Cobblers secure the final play-off spot and could now go one better and fire them to promotion.

You’d imagine his parent club are watching closely and West Brom took to Twitter yesterday to congratulate Morton.

It appears the striker is popular among the Hawthorns faithful already as many Baggies fans have taken to Twitter to heap praise on the 20-year-old.

Read their reactions here:

Ginger pele — Baz (@ftblchaz) June 22, 2020

Quality lad 💯👏🏻 — Bomber’s Boots (@BombersBoots) June 22, 2020

Get an extension to his contract in place now Albion please, what an exciting talent Callum is. Outstanding display from him this evening. — Paul Harris (@Hero_Taylor9) June 22, 2020

The scottish ronaldo — ClassyClaytonPhillips (@NCPhillipsSZN_) June 22, 2020

Ginger pele — leon chambers (@leonwba91) June 22, 2020

I love this football club @WBA — Your Problem (你的问题)🤓 (@oyebaddest_DLB) June 22, 2020

Super job @CMorton_10 👊🏻 Tell your gaffer that as a thank you from all at #wba for that super OG in ‘97, he can keep you for Wembley 😉 Hope you smash it! https://t.co/wIoMNE2ENL — Claire Wheeler (@astle1968) June 22, 2020