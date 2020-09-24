Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Quality’, ‘Excellent’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans are pleased with one player’s display v Fulham

Sheffield Wednesday crashed out of the EFL Cup on Wednesday evening, as they were beaten 2-0 by Premier League side Fulham at Craven Cottage. 

Owls boss Garry Monk named a weakened side against the Cottagers, and that showed early on as they fell two goals behind against Scott Parker’s men.

It showed that Monk’s attention was mainly on their league campaign, as they look to force themselves up the Championship table at the earliest of opportunities.

One player that was handed his debut against Fulham on Wednesday was youngster Liam Waldock, who certainly didn’t look out of place in the first-team alongside some experienced players.

He’ll be hoping that he can continue to impress as the season progresses, with plenty more matches for Waldock to be involved in.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Waldock’s performance against Fulham.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below…..


