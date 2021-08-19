‘Quality’, ‘Didn’t look like a player who wanted to go’ – Many Derby fans discuss one man’s performance v Hull

Derby County claimed their first win of the season by beating Hull City 1-0 at the KCOM Stadium yesterday and the performance of left-back Lee Buchanan has caught the attention of many Rams fans.

The 20-year-old cemented his place in Wayne Rooney’s side last season but has missed the start of the 2021/22 campaign due to injury.

Buchanan returned to the starting XI for the game against Hull yesterday and played a vital role as Derby picked up their first win of the season.

Early in the second half, the defender collected a loose ball, drove into the box, and had a shot that was spilled by Tigers goalkeeper Matt Ingram, which allowed Sam Baldock to score the winner.

Due to financial issues and a transfer embargo, the build-up to the season has been dreadful for the Rams but with four points from three games, they’ve made a surprisingly solid start to the new season.

The return of Buchanan is a huge boost for Rooney, though his future remains in doubt as East Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest are understood to have made three bids for him.

Have Derby County won or lost more against each of these 25 English teams?

1 of 25 Have Derby County won or lost more games against Fulham? Won more Lost more Equal

But he remains a Derby player at the moment and his performance yesterday has certainly proved a talking point among the Pride Park faithful.

Read their reaction here:

Buchanan didn't look like a player who wanted to go over to the dark side when celebrating the goal #dcfc #dcfcfans Excellent performance, not perfect but solid — Blimey Charlie #3.5% #BLM #RejoinEU #FBPE (@Neil_G_Jones) August 18, 2021

Quality tonight and he hates Forest. Beautiful combo. — stephen. (@dcfcstephen) August 18, 2021

Pure passion.. one of our own, turned down Forest as well 3 times I heard. 😉 — Liam (@LWTS96) August 18, 2021

What a player 🤍🖤 — Jon Bagshaw (@faonamission) August 18, 2021

Lee Buchanan is a Ram and he hates Forest! #dcfc https://t.co/VWQhbRjT6D — Josh (@JoshWarden_ms) August 18, 2021

Hates forest x https://t.co/u4LuOO9zHr — rosie howard (@rosie_howard98) August 18, 2021