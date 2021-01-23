‘Quality business’, ‘Brilliant news’ – Many Sunderland fans excited as player move is confirmed

Sunderland midfielder George Dobson has joined Wimbledon on loan until the end of the season, which has drawn an excited response from fans of the North East club.

The 23-year-old signed from Walsall in July 2019 and was a regular fixture under Phil Parkinson last season but has fallen out of favour under Lee Johnson – not featuring once this year.

Sunderland confirmed yesterday that Dobson has made the switch to Plough Lane, joining Wimbledon on loan until the rest of the season.

The Dons will be hoping that they can help the central midfielder return to his all-action best and rediscover the form that saw him provide eight assists for Walsall in the 2018/19 season.

The North East club have been relatively quiet in what is Johnson’s first transfer window at the club, with the arrival of Carl Winchester and Morgan Feeney’s exit the only other movements of note.

Sunderland supporters will likely be hoping that the 23-year-old’s exit creates space for new arrivals, though it seems many are just happy to see the back of the midfielder.

Many fans took to Twitter to reveal their excitement at his exit…

I’ll drink to that https://t.co/4SyY1CFBkH — Nath Slee (@nathslee90) January 22, 2021

Thank the Lord https://t.co/FQamJluT5r — Anthony Dent (@_toosb) January 22, 2021

Fair play, some quality business from us there https://t.co/rwHjCogY87 — Mitchell Andrews (@Mitchell_30) January 22, 2021

Great news Except for Dons fans, for them it's bad news https://t.co/1jryOBhn3h — Saul Henry 😷 (@SaulHenry101) January 22, 2021