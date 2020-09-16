‘Quality’, Brilliant’ – These Blackburn Rovers fans are delighted with recent player agreement

Blackburn Rovers have recently completed the signing of defender Daniel Ayala on a three-year deal.

Ayala was previously a free-agent after he opted not to renew his contract with Championship side Middlesbrough after the 2019/20 campaign.

The Spaniard made 216 appearances in total for Boro, but felt that it was the right time to move on, with the defender wasting no time in returning to the Championship.

Blackburn are currently sat 13th in the second-tier standings after one league match, where they were narrowly beaten 3-2 by AFC Bournemouth.

Ayala will be hoping that he can make a positive impact on the Lancashire-based team, as they look to mount a serious challenge for a top-six finish this term.

Tony Mowbray’s side finished 11th in the Championship table last season, and will fancy their chances of forcing themselves into the play-off places this season.

Plenty of Blackburn Rovers supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Ayala’s arrival at Ewood Park.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

That came out of nowhere! What a signing…. time to drink my We're Going Up Juice! — Tonksy (@Tonksy115) September 15, 2020

Wow!!! What a great signing this is! Fantastic bit of business, and just the kind of quality we need 💪 — Espen Swartling (@gressplen) September 15, 2020

Quality signing. Good luck, Danny boy! 😜👍 — WE ARE THE ROVERS… (@mrmack84) September 15, 2020

Well done to everyone involved! Great business! pic.twitter.com/5uAxg8P1xt — Bavarian Rovers (@BavarianRovers) September 15, 2020

jesus we actually signed a defender, permanently. — Jack Nixon (@JackNixon2310) September 15, 2020

A defender and on a permanent deal 🤷‍♂️ shock horror 😱 — Philip Casey (@philipcasey7) September 15, 2020

Not just a defender, but a decent defender — Jonathan Lobb (@JonathanLobb) September 15, 2020

Brilliant news!! Put Williams at left back now! — JAMES FLOWERS (@JAMESFL78387532) September 15, 2020

Quality signing ! Absolutely delighted with this ! — Pete (@PeteDog13) September 15, 2020

Announce play offs — Łøćkŷ (@lochlancairney) September 15, 2020