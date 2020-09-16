Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Blackburn Rovers

‘Quality’, Brilliant’ – These Blackburn Rovers fans are delighted with recent player agreement

Published

2 hours ago

on

Blackburn Rovers have recently completed the signing of defender Daniel Ayala on a three-year deal. 

Ayala was previously a free-agent after he opted not to renew his contract with Championship side Middlesbrough after the 2019/20 campaign.

The Spaniard made 216 appearances in total for Boro, but felt that it was the right time to move on, with the defender wasting no time in returning to the Championship.

Do you know which clubs these former Blackburn academy graduates are playing for now? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 9

Which club does Jason Lowe play for now?

Blackburn are currently sat 13th in the second-tier standings after one league match, where they were narrowly beaten 3-2 by AFC Bournemouth.

Ayala will be hoping that he can make a positive impact on the Lancashire-based team, as they look to mount a serious challenge for a top-six finish this term.

Tony Mowbray’s side finished 11th in the Championship table last season, and will fancy their chances of forcing themselves into the play-off places this season.

Plenty of Blackburn Rovers supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Ayala’s arrival at Ewood Park.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Quality’, Brilliant’ – These Blackburn Rovers fans are delighted with recent player agreement

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: