‘Quality and commitment as usual’ – Plenty of Sheffield United fans react as Fulham footage emerges of individual

Sheffield United sent a major statement of intent to the rest of the Championship on Monday evening as they claimed a 1-0 victory at league leaders Fulham, becoming only the second side to take all three points away from Craven Cottage this term.

Iliman Ndiaye’s superb solo effort in the third minute proved to be the difference on the night as he controlled the ball well and advanced past the halfway line before striking the ball into the bottom left-hand corner, though it was the Frenchman’s overall performance that made him many Blades fans’ man of the match.

Despite this, the South Yorkshire side’s defence also played a crucial role in keeping top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic and the likes of Harry Wilson, Neeksens Kebano and Fabio Carvalho at bay, with John Egan, Jack Robinson and Chris Basham all performing admirably.

Robinson received huge plaudits on the night for stepping up well in the absence of Ben Davies and putting in a solid display against the side that currently holds the best attacking record in the second tier so far this season in terms of goals scored, with Egan also being showered in praise when he took to Twitter after the game.

However, the Blades’ official Twitter account posted footage of Basham driving the ball forward before tracking back excellently to dispossess Kebano, summing up what was another commanding performance at the back from the 33-year-old after being left out in the cold in the early stages of the season by ex-boss Slavisa Jokanovic.

He is now proving why he should be in the starting lineup every week for the promotion chasers after seeing his side struggle without him at the back, guiding Paul Heckingbottom’s men to another clean sheet and providing one of the highlights of the game with that crucial challenge on winger Kebano as the hosts threatened to break away.

In a moment that may have been missed by some supporters who were probably hiding behind their sofas or hands throughout a nervy game for the Blades, we take a look at how a selection of fans on Twitter reacted to that footage.

Always first on team sheet, always has always will. Slavs biggest mistake was this man, no coincidence results have picked up give the guy a lifetime contract @Saudi49er For me, simply the best ever in red and white, he epitomizes everything I want in a utd player. https://t.co/flYxfXgBN9 — Reedy (@ReedyFatLAD) December 22, 2021

I think I love Chris Basham with every fibre of my being. https://t.co/9glZj1pF5p — Lewis (@Lewser__) December 21, 2021

Sheffield United legend. Hope he’s one of them in years to come keeps coming back to see us. Love him. https://t.co/uAkc83eC6a — Mat Coll (@ColliverM) December 21, 2021

BUILD THE STATUE https://t.co/BzFbXdSdmU — Lee Simpson (@LeeSimmo73) December 21, 2021

Might be my fav ever united player https://t.co/HIPm4fgpY0 — whistlesnapper (@whistlesnapper) December 21, 2021

Number 1 reason slav had to go! You simply cannot drop this man out of the team, like on what planet would you put this man on the bench? The mans a hero! — Jamie Buxton (@JamieBuxton16) December 21, 2021

quality and commitment as usual , super Bash👏👏👏👏👏 — PAHS (@PaulHolmshaw) December 21, 2021

Give him a lifetime contact please — ⚔️🔴⚪️ (@Firthy_6) December 21, 2021