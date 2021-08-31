‘Quality acquisition’ – Many Barnsley fans react as club strike transfer agreement with Manchester City

Barnsley have confirmed the signing of Manchester City midfielder Claudio Gomes late on deadline day.

The Tykes have secured the 21-year-old’s services on a season-long loan deal, after a successful few years within City’s academy.

Gomes featured 20 times for The Citizens during Premier League 2 last season, registering four assists in a year where they ultimately won the title.

Starting the campaign playing in the middle of the park, Gomes played in a range of roles as the club’s U23s steered to glory last time out, featuring at right-back, left-back, and even at centre-back.

Graduating through the academy system at PSG, the young midfielder made his debut for the club’s B team in 2017, but he was unable to pave a way into the first team set up.

Gomes then joined Man City in the summer of 2018, making two appearances in the League Cup before joining Jong PSV for the 2019/20 season.

After 21 appearances for the Dutch club, Gomes returned to the Premier League champions, proceeding to feature in a 3-1 win at Swansea City in the FA Cup.

The 21-year-old is yet to play a part in the league for City.

Here, we take a look at how Barnsley fans have reacted to the arrival of Claudio Gomes…

