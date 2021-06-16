‘Quadruple that’, ‘ Demand £50m plus’ – Many Sheffield United fans react to recent transfer update

Many Sheffield United fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that Arsenal have entered the race for Aaron Ramsdale this summer.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper was recently called up to England’s Euro 2020 squad as a direct replacement for the injured Dean Henderson as the Manchester United man bowed out of the tournament early.

Ramsdale enjoyed an impressive season at Bramall Lane despite being part of the Blades side that was relegated back to the Sky Bet Championship and it is now said that the Gunners are considering rivalling the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Wolves for the player’s signature.

Naturally the news of Ramsdale’s potential departure didn’t take long to reach the Sheffield United faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views on the matter.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions to the news from Sheffield United fans on Twitter earlier today.

It’ll cost far more than 20m — Tom Fontana (@Fonzyy97) June 16, 2021

We paid £18M so £20M isn’t going to get him try min £30M then UTD might be interested — David Swann (@swann2204) June 16, 2021

We should demand £50m+ before we even entertain any offers. — Joe Richards (@ShorehamJoe1889) June 16, 2021

Is there anyone that Arsenal hasn’t targeted? — Matthew⚔️🇺🇸🇨🇿🇵🇱 (@MatthewMoscot) June 16, 2021

OK lol 75m before we talk — bladeslad1977 (@bladeslad1977) June 16, 2021

I’m sure AR wants to play football every week. I’m not saying he wont at Ars Wolv or Tot but chances are he will be a squad player. I think hed be better with us for the next 12 months and then weigh up how everything looks. — Mick ⚔🔴⚪🇬🇧 (@longshotmick) June 16, 2021

Had heard 40mil before but rammers doesn’t want to go and we don’t want to sell him. — will ⚔️ (@WillJ_S2) June 16, 2021

£20m would be a steal. I hope we play hardball and recoup what we spent, plus make some £££ on top. — Ben (@ThatBladeGuy) June 16, 2021

Quadruple that then begin preliminary talks. Failing that see ya. 👋🏻👋🏻 — Chris Hughes (@ChrisHu45292304) June 16, 2021

I actually hope it does go ahead. — Kevin Tosh (@KevinTosh14) June 16, 2021