It was an incredibly turbulent season for Queens Park Rangers in the Championship this year.

The R's enjoyed an excellent start to the campaign under Michael Beale and sat top of the table in late October, but after initially turning down a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers, Beale departed to join Rangers in November.

Neil Critchley was named as Beale's replacement, but the 44-year-old struggled at Loftus Road and was sacked in February after just one win from his 12 games in charge.

Gareth Ainsworth moved from Wycombe Wanderers to become the club's third manager of the season and after a tough start to life in the hot seat, he managed to secure the R's Championship status.

But the Hoops won just four of their last 30 league games and they are facing a difficult summer with the prospect of losing key players such as Seny Dieng, Chris Willock and Lyndon Dykes.

Among the R's fans hoping for an improved season next year will be a number of famous faces and we looked at which celebrities are known for their allegiance to the club.

Who are QPR's most famous supporters?

Michael Gove

Politician Michael Gove is a fan of the R's.

Gove is currently Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, but he has previously held a number of roles in government including spells as Environment Secretary, Justice Secretary and Education Secretary, while he has run for the Conservative party leadership on two occasions in 2016 and 2019.

The 55-year-old was spotted jogging in a QPR top in 2019 and he has previously shared R's-related content on social media.

Bill Bailey

Bailey is a musician, actor and comedian who is known for his stand-up work and appearances on shows such as Never Mind the Buzzcocks, Have I Got News For You and QI.

The 58-year-old also won Strictly Come Dancing in 2020, becoming the oldest winner in show's history.

Bailey has frequently spoken of his love for the R's and revealed in 2006 that he has a season ticket at Loftus Road.

Martin Clunes

Clunes is an actor, comedian, director and presenter best known for playing the lead role in the ITV series Doc Martin.

The 61-year-old has also appeared in shows such as Men Behaving Badly and has narrated a number of travel documentaries for ITV.

Clunes was awarded an OBE in 2015 for services to drama, charity and the community in Dorset.

Pete Doherty

Doherty is a musician, songwriter, actor, poet, writer and artist best known for being co-frontman of the Libertines.

The 44-year-old has made no secret of his passion for the Hoops and in his youth, he wrote a fanzine dedicated to the club called "All Quiet on the Western Avenue".

Ashley Giles

Giles is a former cricketer who played 54 Test matches and 62 One Day Internationals for England before retiring due to a hip injury in 2007.

The 50-year-old became Managing Director of Men's Cricket for England in December 2018 but he left the role last February following a disappointing Ashes performance.

Shane Richie

Richie is an actor, comedian, presenter and singer best known for his role as Alfie Moon in Eastenders.

He has had four previous stints on the soap before reprising the role once again last year.

The 59-year-old has also appeared in I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! and finished fourth on the show in 2020.

Richie has been spotted at Loftus Road on multiple occasions over the years and he will no doubt be hoping for greater success next season.