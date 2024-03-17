QPR may be battling relegation from the Championship and financial uncertainty these days, but less than a decade ago they were a Premier League outfit.

They spent lavishly but recklessly following promotion in 2011 - a decision they are still paying for the consequences of years later.

It means Marti Cifuentes - like a multitude of QPR managers before him - has had to bolster an ailing squad with loan deals and free signings.

So, with QPR now watching what they spend, we take a look back at six of their most expensive signings and what they're up to at the moment.

QPR's Most Expensive Signings Player Year Signed Club Signed From Fee Paid Christopher Samba 2013 Anzhi Makhachkala £12.5 million Esteban Granero 2012 Real Madrid £9 million Steven Caulker 2014 Cardiff City £8.5 million Loic Remy 2013 Marseille £8 million Leroy Fer 2014 Norwich City £7 million Jordon Mutch 2014 Cardiff City £6 million

1 Christopher Samba

Samba joined QPR in January 2013 for an eye-watering £12.5 million - a club-record fee that still stands today.

The centre-back made a name for himself at Blackburn Rovers before moving to newly-monied Anzhi Makhachkala of Russia in 2012.

Within a season, he had moved back to Blackburn before returning to Russia with Anzhi.

His country hopping didn't stop there, and Samba soon made the move to west London, playing just 10 games for QPR before moving back to Anzhi for a second time.

He retired from football in 2018 after a brief stint at Aston Villa and in 2021 he became a youth coach at his former club Blackburn.

2 Esteban Granero

Granero arrived at QPR for a fee of around £9 million with a fearsome reputation, having racked up close to 70 appearances for Real Madrid.

The Spanish midfielder only lasted one full season though, and with QPR relegated in 2013, Granero played once in the Championship before returning to Spain with Real Sociedad.

Granero retired in 2022 and has recently made headlines as founder and CEO of Olocip, a company that uses AI to influence football tactics

3 Steven Caulker

Caulker was an exciting prospect when he arrived at Loftus Road from Cardiff City for around £8.5 million in the summer of 2014.

The centre-back was a regular starter fo the R's in the Premier League, but he was unable to prevent QPR from getting relegated in his debut season.

The Sierra Leone international had respective loan spells at Swansea City and Liverpool before being released by QPR in 2017, with the R's having recouped none of their initial investment.

Caulker recently joined Spanish fifth-tier side FC Malaga City Academy as a player-manager.

4 Loic Remy

Remy joined QPR to much fanfare in January 2013 for £8 million, and he hit the ground running with six goals in 14 appearances to keep the R's in the Premier League.

The former French international was subsequently loaned to Newcastle United, where he continued to showcase his goal-scoring prowess.

After returning to QPR, he was sold to local rivals Chelsea for £10.5 million and would go on to win the Premier League with the Blues that season, providing backup to Diego Costa.

Related "£50k-per-week" - Pundit issues QPR warning over potential Newcastle United deal QPR could secure permanent deal for Isaac Hayden this summer following latest Newcastle United development

Remy retired from playing in 2022 after a spell with Turkish side Adana Demirspor.

5 Leroy Fer

Dutch midfielder Fer joined QPR in 2014 from Norwich City, with the Hoops paying £7 million to the Canaries for the Dutchman.

Like Caulker though, he was unable to stop QPR from being relegated to the Championship despite his six Premier League goals.

Fer would move on to Swansea in 2016 - initially on loan before signing a permanent deal in South Wales - before moving back to Holland with Feyenoord in 2019.

The 34-year-old currently plays for Alanyaspor, where he is performing regularly in the Turkish Super Lig.

6 Jordon Mutch

Mutch was signed from Cardiff for £6 million as part of the summer spending spree that also bought Caulker and Fer through the doors at Loftus Road.

The midfielder never showed Premier League ability though and lasted until January before being sold on to Crystal Palace.

After a breakthrough season with Cardiff the season before his switch to Loftus Road, he'd fail to score another goal in England's top flight.

He'd play out the rest of his career in America, Korea, Norway and Australia before returning to England with Crawley Town, and is now currently a free agent at the age of 32.