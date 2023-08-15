QPR picked up a welcome first victory of the Championship season on Saturday afternoon, winning 2-1 away at Cardiff City.

Goals in either half from Sinclair Armstrong and Kenneth Paal put Gareth Ainsworth's side 2-0 up in the Welsh capital.

Although Ike Ugbo would pull one back for the hosts with just over ten minutes remaining, the R's were able to see the game out and claim their first points of the 2023/24 campaign.

That will have been a big relief for those connected to the club, given the questions that were already being asked following the 4-0 thumping they endured at the hands of what on the opening day.

The win also delivered a significant moment for Armstrong himself, as he scored his first goal for the club since breaking out of their youth ranks and into the first-team reckoning last season.

Armstrong is one of a number of players to have featured at senior level after playing academy football for QPR, but how does his valuation compare to some of those who are currently doing the same thing?

Here, in order to help find out, we've taken a look at the ten players to have played for QPR's youth team who currently hold the highest market value, according to Transfermarkt.

Ramkilde joined QPR in early 2020, after leaving Aalborg in his native Denmark the previous year. The centre forward would then spend much of his time playing in QPR's youth ranks, with his only senior appearance for the club coming as a second half substitute in a 2-2 draw with West Brom in June 2020.

After being released by QPR following the expiry of his contract in 2021, Ramkilde returned to Aalborg for the 2022/23 season, where he scored twice in 20 league games. The 25-year-old has now joined another Danish top-flight side, Hvidovre, on loan for the current campaign, and is valued at €350,000.

18 Osman Kakay

Kakay joined QPR's youth setup all the way back in 2005, and would go onto sign his first professional contract with the club as a17-year-old a decade later, in 2015.

With the exception of loan spells at Livingston, Chesterfield and Partick Thistle as he made his way in the game, the Sierra Leone right-back has spent the entirety of his career with QPR, making 90 appearances for the club across all competitions, scoring twice and earning himself a value of €400,000.

16 Joe Lumley

Lumley joined QPR as a 15-year-old in 2010, and remained with the club for the next 11 years, where despite numerous loan spells elsewhere, he still managed to 84 appearances for Rangers in total.

The goalkeeper then joined Middlesbrough in 2021, and after suffering relegation from the Championship while on loan at Reading last season, he joined Southampton on a one-year contract earlier this month, bolstering the Saint's goalkeeping options for their return to the second-tier, after dropping out of the Premier League. Currently, the 28-year-old is valued at €800,000.

14 Sinclair Armstrong

When he joined QPR in 2020 after a trial, Armstrong initially linked up with the club's youth setup. But after loan spells in the National League with Torquay United and Aldershot Town, the striker was given his chance in the R's first-team last season.

He has since gone onto make 26 appearances for the club, netting that long-awaited first goal in Saturday's win over Cardiff, and is currently valued at €900,000.

12 Josh Bowler

After four years in the club's academy, Bowler made just a single senior appearance for QPR before he joined Everton in the summer of 2017, at the age of 18.

The winger never got a chance to show what he could do at Goodison, and with a loan spell at Hull proving unspectacular, he moved to Blackpool in 2021. That was were Bowler began to shine, and a move to Nottingham Forest followed last summer, where he was immediately loaned to Olympiacos. A lack of game time in Greece saw him recalled and loaned back to Blackpool in January, though he couldn't prevent relegation to League One. Now back in the Championship on loan at Cardiff, Bowler - who is valued at €1.8million - scored his first goal for the Bluebirds in their opening day draw with Leeds.

10 Josh Laurent

Laurent left QPR, seemingly in search of more regular first-team football, at the age of 19 in January 2015, after a two-and-a-half-year spell with the club.

With a move to Brentford also failing to deliver many opportunities, Laurent dropped down the divisions, before eventually getting another chance in the Championship with a move to Reading in the summer of 2020. During his two years with the Royals, and subsequent time with current club Stoke, the 28-year-old has proved himself an influential midfielder at this level, and now has a value of €2million.

8 Darnell Furlong

First joining QPR in 2006, Furlong spent the next 13 years on the books of the club, a spell that included 72 appearances and two goals across all competitions at senior level in the blue and white hoops.

The right-back then departed for Championship rivals West Brom in the summer of 2019, and he has been with the Baggies ever since, making 154 appearances, scoring five goals, and seeing his value rise to its current figure of €3.5million.

6 Jordan Zemura

Joining QPR at the age of six in 2006, Zemura spent the following five years in the club's youth setup, before making a move to Charlton in 2011. That was followed by a switch to Bournemouth in 2019, where the left-back then began to catch the eye with some impressive performances.

After electing not to sign a new deal with the club, it was announced earlier this year that Zemura has signed a pre-contract agreement with Udinese, agreeing a four-year deal with the Serie A side, who he made his debut for in a 4-1 win over third-tier Catanzaro in the Coppa Italia on Friday night.

4 Ilias Chair

Chair joined QPR following a successful trial in January 2017, and spent the next two-and-a-half years playing mostly for the club's Development Squad, although there were fleeting senior appearances, and a loan spell in League Two with Stevenage.

Since the start of the 2019/20 season however, Chair has become a key attacking cog for QPR, with a consistent supply of goals and assists, while he was also part of the Morocco team that made history as the first African nation to reach the semi-finals of a World Cup last year. All that has seen the 25-year-old earn himself a valuation of €10million.

2 Eberechi Eze

Eze joined QPR shortly after his 18th birthday in the summer of 2016, and was initially made to wait for his chance in the first-team, as he performed for the club's academy setup. But after establishing himself as a regular in the 2018/19 season, a spectacular season for the R's in 2019/20 earned him a big money move to Crystal Palace in the summer of 2020.

Since his move to Selhurst Park, Eze has gone from strength to strength, becoming one of the most dangerous and exciting to watch attackers in the top-flight of English football. It was therefore no huge surprise to see the 25-year-old win his first senior international cap for England in their Euro 2024 Qualifying win over Malta earlier this summer. As a result, his position at the top of this list is also unlikely to come as a huge surprise to many, with Eze currently considered to be worth a valuation of €40million.