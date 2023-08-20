Highlights Michael Beale had an impressive 40.9% win rate during his time as a manager at QPR, catching the eye and returning to Rangers after turning down a Premier League side in Wolves.

Alan Mullery started strong at QPR but saw a slide in performance, resulting in his departure with a 42.3% win rate.

Ted Vizard had the best win rate of any long-term QPR boss at 51.1%.

Queens Park Rangers have been through quite a tricky time over the past decade as they approach nine years without top-flight football - though there are some managers in the past who have excelled in west London.

As fate would have it, their most recently sacked boss, Neil Critchley, garnered the lowest win percentage of any QPR boss ever with just one win in 12 games from mid-December to the end of February, ranking at just 8.33 per cent.

Gareth Ainsworth has taken his place, and whilst he may not be the most successful boss they've had off the bat, he kept them in the division in 2022/23 - and he'll be looking to at least do the same again this year at Loftus Road.

But who are the most successful* managers QPR have had in their history? Football League World takes a look.

*NB - managers must have taken charge of the club for at least 20 games to qualify for the list.

10 Michael Beale - 40.9%

Quite astoundingly, Michael Beale finishes in the top 10 of all-time Queens Park Rangers managers.

Despite only joining the club in June 2022, his outstanding spell in west London saw him catch the eye - and despite turning down a Premier League side, he returned to Rangers after just 180 days in the role at QPR. A 40.9 per cent win rate was impressive, and he will be aiming to continue that in his role at Ibrox this season.

9 Alan Mullery - 42.3%

Mullery joined QPR after becoming a legend at other places across London - including a successful playing career between Fulham, Tottenham and the England team.

Being appointed after Terry Venables joined Barcelona, Mullery started the season relatively well, winning three games from four in the UEFA Cup and beginning the season on fire by topping the table after five games. But despite a 5-5 home draw with Newcastle after being 4-0 down, a slide from there on saw Mullery depart before Christmas - with a record of 11 wins from 26 games, to give him a 42.3 per cent win rate.

8 James Cowan - 43.2%

Cowan’s reign began in the early 20th century, and he won the Southern Football League back in 1907/08, ahead of clubs such as Tottenham, West Ham and second-placed Plymouth.

A six-year spell, which included almost 300 games, brought a 43.2 per cent win-rate - though he left in 1913 on grounds of 'ill health' and died just four years later.

7 Dave Sexton - 43.8%

Long-serving Chelsea manager Sexton joined QPR after relegation with the Stamford Bridge outfit in 1974-75.

He almost won the First Division with the R’s in his inaugural campaign - and that remains their highest ever league finish, though he left for Manchester United just one year later with a 43.8 per cent win rate under his belt.

6 Gordon Jago - 44.1%

Sexton replaced Jago, who also enjoyed a three-year stint at Loftus Road following a stint in the United States.

Though he didn’t achieve as much success in the top-flight, the Poplar-born star's side were promoted in 1972/73 after finishing second to Burnley, and it was the basis of that side that did come second under Sexton. A 44.1 win percentage was quite a haul.

5 Billy Birrell - 46.2%

Birrell spent just over four years at the QPR helm before the wartime period, having spent five years at Bournemouth and Boscombe Athletic (now known as AFC Bournemouth) prior to his Loftus Road stint.

85 wins in 184 matches saw him earn a 46.2 per cent win rate and a subsequent move to Chelsea, where he became a club legend at Stamford Bridge in a 13-year-spell.

4 Alec Stock - 46.9%

Stock brought about a real plethora of trophies to Queen’s Park Rangers, and his efforts as QPR boss have him down as arguably the most successful boss in the club’s history.

Managing Leyton Orient for a decade, a failed stint at Roma saw him join the R’s in June 1959.

Two successive consecutive promotions from the third tier saw the club reach the top-tier for the first time in their history, and with the 1967 Football League Cup, became the first ever third-tier side to win the trophy. Sacked after a decade and with a 46.9 per cent win ratio, Stock is undoubtedly a club legend.

3 Mick O'Brien - 47.6%

O’Brien had an unorthodox career. Born in County Durham, he didn’t play football until he was 18, attracting the attention of Celtic whilst at Blyth Spartans.

Spells at Brentford, Norwich, QPR and Leicester followed throughout, with 15 clubs spanning across a 22-year career. However, upon retiring he did become QPR manager - and whilst he was only in the role for just under two years, 40 wins from 87 games sees him take bronze in this list with a 47.6 per cent win-rate.

2 Terry Venables - 50.6%

Probably the most well-known manager on this list, Venables made his name at QPR. A decent playing career between Chelsea and Tottenham saw him join QPR, and whilst he made 177 appearances for the R’s under Jago and Sexton, it was his managerial career where Venables took off at QPR.

Appointed in 1980, he took the club up to the First Division in 1983, and an FA Cup final in 1982 - though a loss against former club Spurs.

But it was his accomplishments in their first top-flight season that saw QPR qualify for European football - which was the last time they played on the continent. A 50.6 per cent win-rate saw him join Barcelona and, in the future, become England boss.

1 Ted Vizard - 51.1%

Vizard’s 21-year career at Bolton Wanderers after joining from Barry Town in Wales was quite something to behold, winning three FA Cup titles and 22 caps for Wales.

But the Cohan-born star endured the best spell of any long-ranging QPR boss with a 51.1 per cent win rate - taking 95 wins from just 186 matches, and though the majority of those games were in the war period, the record books stand him top.