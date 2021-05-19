QPR’s Tony Fernandes sends message to Top Srivaddhanaprabha following Leicester’s FA Cup success

There was an emotional success at Wembley Stadium on Saturday as Leicester City lifted the FA Cup after triumphing over Chelsea in the final.

The Foxes had been runners up four times before, the last time coming in 1969, however they went one better against the Blues thanks to a stunning Youri Tielemans second half effort.

Brendan Rodgers’ side had to be saved by VAR in the end after former Leicester left-back Ben Chilwell was ruled offside for what was thought to be Chelsea’s equaliser, and then they held on grimly in the final few minutes for the win.

It was a poignant success for Leicester chairman Aiyawatt ‘Top’ Srivaddhanaprabha, who has ran the club since the passing of his father Vichai in a tragic helicopter accident outside the King Power Stadium in October 2018.

The 35-year-old joined the players on the Wembley turf to celebrate following the game and it’s clear to see he’s loved amongst the people at the club and also the supporters.

What club do these 21 former QPR players ply their trade at now?

1 of 21 What club does Adel Taarabt play for now? Geatfe Sporting Lisbon Benfica Porto

Another man who has seen his club succeed at Wembley is QPR owner Tony Fernandes, who was at the Hoops when Bobby Zamora fired the club into the Premier League through the play-offs in 2014.

And the Malaysian sent a message to ‘Top’ on Instagram following Leicester’s big win – and also took a dig at the big clubs who tried to break away to form the European Super League.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tony Fernandes (@tonyfernandes)

The Verdict

A really classy gesture from Fernandes, who has taken somewhat of a backseat role from the limelight at Loftus Road in recent years.

The R’s have had some up and down times during the period of time that Fernandes has been owner, however you cannot deny that he cares a lot and you only need to take a quick scroll through his social media to see that he’s fully invested in QPR.

QPR fans like many teams will be hoping that one day they can do a Leicester – first though they need to get back to the Premier League and with a little more investment in his team, Mark Warburton may be able to improve on this season’s ninth-placed finish and get the club into the play-offs.