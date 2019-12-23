QPR’s Toni Leistner sends message to fans after Charlton draw

Queens Park Rangers’ defender Toni Leistner has shared a message with the fans after their 2-2 draw against Charlton Athletic in the Championship.

Rangers welcomed Lee Bowyer’s Charlton on Saturday in their final game before Christmas.

It was set to be a merry return for QPR who took the lead after six-minutes through Geoff Cameron, only for Lyle Taylor to equalise on his first start since August.

Marc Pugh restored QPR’s lead with twenty to go but Addicks’ defender Naby Sarr scored his second goal in as many games to give Charlton a credible point in injury time.

Yesterday, Leistner posted this on his Twitter page:

‘The Big Friendly German’ is a fan-favourite at QPR – his ‘all or nothing’ mantra has won over the hearts of R’s fans who hold the 29-year-old in high regard.

He’s been part of a contested defence this season though – QPR were the last team in England’s top-four divisions to keep a clean sheet and have now conceded 44 goals in 23 Championship games.

That makes for the third-worst defence in the league but nevertheless, Leistner has been an important figure at QPR this season.

The verdict

Going into Christmas in the mid-table region, Warburton can have little to gripe about.

It was always going to be a tough first-half of the season given all the ins and outs over the summer, and the second-half of the season should see QPR crack on under Warburton, with a few January signings to see them through to the end of the season.