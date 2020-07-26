QPR’s stance over valuation of 14-goal star revealed amid Leeds United and West Ham interest

Queens Park Rangers are set to demand bids of at least £20million for Eberechi Eze this summer, amid strong interest from a host of Premier League clubs including Leeds United, West Ham and Crystal Palace, according to The Sun.

Eze has been a revelation in the Championship this season for QPR having taken his game to a new level under Mark Warburton, which saw the dynamic 22-year-old vastly improve his end product in the final third firing in 14 goals and providing eight assists for the Rs this term.

The skillful attacker was heavily instrumental in helping QPR to what was a comfortable midtable finish in the Championship, and as a result looks set to have earned himself a chance to move to the Premier League and showcase his talents at the highest level.

It is thought that QPR’s hierarchy are aware that Eze will inevitably be moving on from the club this summer, but they are set to hold firm in their resolve over the 22-year-old’s valuation and will not be ready to entertain any offers from the likes of newly promoted Leeds, West Ham or Crystal Palace for him.

The verdict

QPR are certainly right to be demanding as a high a fee for Eze as they possibly can, with the talented attacker being one of the most valuable assets the club has had for a long time and certainly since they returned to the English second tier following their last stint in the Premier League.

Eze looks a player who is ready to make the step up to the Premier League and he could well flourish even further in his development with regular game time at the highest level, and after hitting 14 goals in the Championship he would be full of confidence.

We are of course yet to really see the full effects that the current situation will have on the transfer market in terms of player valuations, but you feel that Eze would certainly be worth at least £20million given his talent and potential, so QPR should certainly remain defiant over that valuation.