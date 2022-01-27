QPR’s stance on Dominic Ball’s future becomes clearer ahead of deadline

Queens Park Rangers are willing to let Dominic Ball leave the club before the transfer window closes next week, according to a report from West London Sport.

It is understood the R’s will consider parting ways with the midfielder if a potential suitor decides to submit a suitable offer for him.

After making 39 appearances for QPR in the Championship last season, Ball would have been hoping to take his game to new heights during the current campaign.

However, the midfielder has only managed to illustrate glimpses of his talent at this level in recent times.

Having featured in 16 of the club’s opening 17 league games, Ball has recently fallen down the pecking order at QPR due to the presence of Andre Dozzell, Luke Amos and Sam Field.

Forced to watch on from the sidelines in seven of the club’s last eight Championship fixtures, the 26-year-old’s future at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium is now looking relatively uncertain.

Ball’s current contract with the R’s is set to expire this summer and thus this particular window represents the final chance that the club will get to secure a fee for him as they have yet to offer him fresh terms.

The Verdict

Whilst the R’s may be able to generate a reasonable amount of money by sanctioning a departure for Ball, they could find it more beneficial to keep the midfielder at the club for the remainder of the campaign.

During the 18 appearances that he has made for QPR in the Championship this season, Ball has managed to make 1.3 tackles and 1.2 interceptions per game whilst he has also registered a pass success rate of 85% (as per WhoScored).

Although the former Rotherham United man still needs to work on his consistency, he has demonstrated in recent years that he is more than capable of competing at this level.

Therefore, unless QPR receive a significant bid for Ball in the coming days, they ought to consider keeping him at the club as he could prove to be a valuable member of their squad as they aim to secure a top-six finish in the second-tier later this year.