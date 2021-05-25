QPR’s Rob Dickie and Newcastle United: What do we know so far? Is a transfer likely to happen?

Queens Park Rangers will want to have a strong summer transfer window this year to build on their positive end to 2020/21 but, as well as looking to sign players, they need to keep their best ones too.

Indeed, as the season wore on it gradually became apparent that the club has some real stars in its ranks at the moment with Rob Dickie one of those to really stand out with his performances in defence.

Both in a back four and a back three he looked strong for QPR with him possessing good physical and technical attributes and, according to Football Insider, that has got Newcastle United on red alert.

The report states that the Magpies want to sign Dickie this summer as they look to bolster their defence with the view that, if he keeps progressing with them, they can them sell him on for even bigger money and bank the profit.

This, then, is the difficult nature of the transfer market for a club like QPR who, after taking him from Oxford and seeing him improve greatly, now have a fight on to keep him.

One cause for hope over them keeping him, though, is the fact that, as the report states, his contract with the club is not up until 2024 – he, therefore, has several years left on his current deal.

Indeed, QPR are in no position where they have to sell, then, and they can try and command as big a fee as possible to see off interest for this summer at least which, after a pandemic, might make it difficult for potential suitors.

If he does well again next season and QPR do not go up it could well be the case he then moves on but, right now, you can see there’s every chance he’ll spend another year honing his craft in west London.

