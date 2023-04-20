QPR’s season has collapsed in the most dramatic of circumstances.

Everything was looking good under Michael Beale, who was leading a promotion challenge at Loftus Road before being poached by Rangers prior to the World Cup.

Neil Critchley was placed in charge in his absence, but the former Blackpool manager saw the team’s form continue to spiral downwards, leading to yet another managerial change.

The 44-year-old was appointed at the end of 2022, but only lasted two months in charge after an abysmal set of results saw the team plummet to the bottom half of the table.

Can QPR avoid relegation from the Championship?

This led to the appointment of former Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth in February.

Ainsworth hasn’t turned things around either, which has led to concerns that Rangers may suffer relegation from the Championship.

A draw with Norwich City on Wednesday night saw the Hoops fall behind Cardiff City in the table, dropping one place closer to the drop zone.

A six-point deduction penalty handed to Reading is now the only thing keeping QPR away from the bottom three, with the Royals now just one point behind the London club in the table.

Other rivals for the drop include the likes of Blackpool, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United.

Historically, in recent years, the club's current total of 44 points has been enough to stave off relegation but is now looking increasingly likely that the club will need to aim higher if they are to ensure they remain in the second divison for another season.

Who do QPR play in their final Championship fixtures?

With QPR sitting 21st in the table, we take a look at their remaining fixtures following their draw with the Canaries…

Burnley v QPR - Sky Bet Championship

Burnley have already sealed promotion straight back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

The Clarets could still equal the record points total in the Championship, 106, if they can win their remaining games.

However, Vincent Kompany has already opted for minor changes to his side since a top two finish was secured.

A 2-2 draw with Rotherham midweek should give Ainsworth’s side some confidence that Burnley won’t be firing on all cylinders when QPR visit Turf Moor this weekend.

QPR are now seven games without a win, but draws with promotion chasing Norwich and West Brom in recent weeks will give some encouragement that a result can be earned against the champions-elect.

While Burnley can clinch the title with a win this weekend, QPR will be giving everything to spoil the celebrations and even a draw could be enough to give some breathing room in this tense fight for survival.

Predicted points: 1

22/04/2023 - Burnley v QPR (15:00)

Stoke City v QPR - Sky Bet Championship

Stoke have suffered a drop in form in recent weeks having earned their safety in the second division for another campaign.

This could prove a fortunate fixture for QPR given how little the Potters have left to play for.

Alex Neil’s side are 17th in the table, well clear of any relegation threat but also incapable of challenging for the play-off places.

This has left Stoke with nothing to play for in the final weeks, which should give QPR a chance to attack this away game with an intensity that the hosts won’t be willing to match.

For a final away fixture of the season, QPR couldn’t have asked for a much kinder set of games for their run-in in this relegation battle.

Predicted points: 1

29/04/2023 Stoke City v QPR (15:00)

QPR v Bristol City - Sky Bet Championship

The final home game of the season offers a similar story to the trip to Stoke.

Bristol City are 14th in the table and are also in a position where they have nothing to play for in terms of results.

Nigel Pearson’s side will already be thinking about next season when they visit Loftus Road.

The Robins have lost their last two league games already since their league status was confirmed for next year, indicating a drop-off in intensity that QPR will welcome.

This should give Ainsworth’s side the best chance they need to get the results required to maintain their position in the second tier for another campaign.

A big final win to end the term should put to bed any risk of League One football coming to QPR anytime soon, while ending this disastrous season on a bit of a high note.

Predicted points:3

08/05/2023 - QPR v Bristol City (15:00)

QPR are currently sitting on 44 points, with the 50-point mark now the target for the London club in their pursuit of safety.

Here are those remaining fixtures again:

