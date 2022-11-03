QPR’s player contract situations: Who could leave next summer for free?

Queens Park Rangers have had a positive season so far in the Sky Bet Championship and will be looking to try and keep that theme going for the rest of the campaign.

The Hoops have started this season well and are in the promotion mix once more but will know after last year that things can soon tail off.

Come next summer they’ll be hoping to be planning for a Premier League return, then, but whose contracts are up at that point as well?

We take a look at some of the players whose deals with the club are coming to an end as things stand…

Chris Willock

Willock is perhaps the best player on this list given the creativity he brings to the QPR side.

He has improved a great deal in the last few years under both Mark Warburton and Mick Beale and it would make sense for the R’s to try and keep him.

They have an option to extend on his contract so it’s not a complete done deal he is going to be leaving next summer, and Hoops fans will be hoping he sticks around for a little longer yet.

George Thomas

Thomas is in a similar position to Willock in the sense that he has an option at the end of his current deal but you get the feeling he is more likely to exit than Willock is, and potentially even before the summer window.

He’s not managed to force his way into the side and that has been the case for a few years now, with it just not working out for him as much as he would have liked.

He certainly has something to offer the right club, though, and may well find them in the January window coming up.

Macauley Bonne

It would be no surprise to see Bonne leave the club in January or next summer either.

He had a good loan deal spell at Ipswich Town last season where he impressed and it’s clear he is a footballer that, again, for the right club has lots to offer.

He will score goals at the right level but it seems as though a move away from QPR might be the best thing for him.

Leon Balogun

Balogun is an experienced player and one Mick Beale is familiar with so you would expect a deal to be struck over extending next summer.

He’s in his mid 30s so one year deals make sense, and he has been a regular presence so far this season for Rangers so you would imagine there is an agreement here to be made.

Luke Amos

Amos has featured a fair bit under Beale so far either from the start or off of the bench and it’s been good seeing him involved after such rotten luck with injuries in the recent past.

Hopefully he can get a full season under his belt this year and really show what he can do, and perhaps win another contract with Rangers.

He is a good player and in his mid-20s still has so much more to offer.

Conor Masterson

Materson could be one that moves on next summer.

He has had a number of loan deals away from the club and hasn’t ever really been able to force his way into the side during his time on Rangers’ books.

It would make sense to see him move on next summer.

Jordan Archer

Archer is a back-up goalkeeper so isn’t ever going to be playing much, especially with someone like Seny Dieng around.

QPR might want to keep him as a solid number 2 option, though, and so he might be one that gets another contract after this season.

Mide Shodipo

Shodipo featured a little bit at the start of this season but game time has faded for him as the campaign has worn on.

He’s had loan deals in League One in the past and with his contract coming to a close at QPR we might see him head to the third tier for a more permanent spell next year.

20 quiz questions about some of QPR’s craziest ever results – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 Who was in charge of QPR when they secured a 3-2 victory over Liverpool in 2012? Mark Hughes Neil Warnock Steve McClaren Harry Redknapp