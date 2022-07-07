QPR’s plans for Millwall player detailed

QPR are monitoring Danny McNamara’s situation at Millwall and will make a move if he rejects a new deal at the Championship club, according to West London Sport.

Football League World broke the story in June that the R’s were plotting to make a move for the 23-year-old as Michael Beale looked to strengthen his options at right-back.

There have been reports since that Millwall have rejected a bid from their London rivals, however, West London Sport have suggested things are playing out differently.

It is understood that McNamara is the W12 outfit’s top target but that they’re still monitoring his situation at this point and will make a move for him if he rejects a new contract offer from the Lions.

The defender is said to have entered the final year of his deal at The Den, having penned a new long-term extension back in February 2021.

2021/22 was a breakthrough year for the Millwall academy product, who cemented his place as Gary Rowett’s clear first-choice option at right wing-back – featuring 38 times in total.

The Verdict

Reports are circling about the R’s interest in McNamara but it appears the west London club may be waiting for the defender to make his own decision about his future.

If he does indeed have only one year left on his current deal, you’d imagine the Lions will already be working on a new contract for the 23-year-old on the back of a hugely impressive 2021/22 campaign.

The right wing-back has established himself as a favourite under Rowett and for good reason as his industrious work rate and flying runs down the flank made him a real asset.

They won’t want to lose him but will be forced to consider offers if he does reject new terms.