QPR’s Olamide Shodipo: Latest updates, R’s future and what next?

Queens Park Rangers’ on loan Olamide Shodipo continues to feature regularly for Oxford United as the U’s bid to get out of League One via the play-offs this season.

Things started slowly for Oxford but they’re in the play-off battle now and will be looking to keep that up for the rest of the season.

Shodipo, too, is likely to play a key part with him scoring eight goals for the club so far from out wide – a pretty respectable total from 14 starts and a further 11 sub appearances.

Indeed, he is regularly rotated with him starting three of the club’s last five games though the goals have dried up a little bit across the board at the club.

He’s not scored since early February whilst Oxford have just one goal as a collective in their last six games:

Take away Shodipo and #oufc's front six have six goals between them this season. https://t.co/v7F7MWKAeJ — Oxford Mail OUFC (@OxfordMailOUFC) March 6, 2021

He’s obviously been a decent source for attacking produce and it remains to be seen what QPR exactly have planned for him next season.

Earlier this year, you could see a clear role for him at the Hoops. Mark Warburton had two winger and with Bright Osayi-Samuel leaving there seemed room for Shodipo to make a claim.

Warburton has changed to a wing-back incorporated system now, though, and it’ll be interesting to see how Shodipo is potentially fitted into that.

With the performances he’s shown, though, there’s surely a chance QPR will want to see what he can do.