QPR’s Olamide Shodipo: Has he got a future at the R’s after his Oxford stint?

A big summer awaits Sky Bet Championship side Queens Park Rangers after what has been a season of progression for the Hoops.

Indeed, the hope is going to be that a play-off challenge can be sustained next season after the way they’ve climbed up the table but, naturally, the squad needs to be kept together with some of the loan players at the club really excelling since their January arrivals.

It also remains to be seen what the future holds for players like Olamide Shodipo, who has spent the season out on loan with League One club Oxford United.

Indeed, it’s going to be interesting to see whether Mark Warburton feels that he has a position for the winger to be involved next year, with this loan likely seen as the one where Shodipo needed to show that he is ready for the R’s.

For Oxford, he’s got nine goals and two assists from his 23 league starts and further 15 substitute appearances, proving that he has got quality.

Consistency, though, is what he has needed more of with just one of those strikes coming between 9th February and the present day.

QPR’s formation next season could also determine Shodipo’s future. If Mark Warburton wants to stay with wing-backs, will Shodipo have to learn that role? Or will he be tucked inside a little more like Chris Willock has at times?

Certainly, it’s almost a bit of a coin-toss for Shodipo this summer and, depending on what Warburton has in terms of his wider plans, the winger could either stay or leave in this window.