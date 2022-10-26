QPR’s Michael Beale makes admission over Wolves and Aston Villa managerial vacancy comments

Michael Beale has reiterated his commitment to Queens Park Rangers after turning down Wolverhampton Wanderers’ managerial approach last week, whilst also stating there was ‘no chance’ he would be heading back to Aston Villa.

The 42-year-0ld has been making waves in his first role as a head coach, and until Burnley re-took the position on Tuesday evening following their victory over Norwich City, the R’s were top of the Championship under Beale’s management.

That put him in a strong position for the Wolves vacancy, with the hierarchy at Molineux making him their top target early last week – only for Beale to knock back their approach when some reports suggested he was keen on the move.

Having cited loyalty to the Hoops as one of the reasons for not moving on so soon into his contract, Beale also exclaimed that he would not return to Villa either having been the right-hand man to Steven Gerrard before his move to QPR – Gerrard’s sacking last week brought open a vacancy at Villa Park which has now been filled by Unai Emery.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Beale has issued his hope for no more speculation to arise in the near future as his full focus remains on trying to get QPR promoted back to the Premier League.

“I hope that everything just settles down,” Beale admitted.

“I’m going to be here as a manager – so I couldn’t have made that any clearer last week and I think one or two of my comments got misconstrued, that I was being rude towards the other clubs.

“That certainly wasn’t the case, what I was trying to do is obviously give a lot of clarity here at QPR to our board, our players and our fans that I see this as a long-term project and I sold it as a long-term project to a number of players and staff in the summer.

“So I was trying to make that clear, because I thought they handled the noise very well last week between both games, but I was concerned with it because it is a young group, and it’s important that the coaching staff and everyone around them stays stable to then get the best out of them.

“So I’ve been delighted with their response against Cardiff and in a really tricky game against Wigan, a complete different style of game, they managed to get the three points again, so I was delighted with the players.”

The Verdict

It’s clear to see that Beale is in it for the long haul at QPR and is showing loyalty to the club when he could have easily moved on.

The allure of the Premier League can often be a very tempting one, but Beale could be managing in the top flight next season anyway if he stays at QPR.

The Hoops have made a fantastic start to the season, even with injuries stacking up in different positions, so it would have been perhaps a short-sighted decision if Beale were to depart so early into his tenure.

Anything can happen in football, but it would seem unlikely that Beale will head anywhere else before the end of the season.