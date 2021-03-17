QPR’s Mark Warburton speaks out about touted summer deal with Rangers

QPR boss Mark Warburton has spoken out about the recent links with Rangers 19-year-old Josh McPake, revealing the teenager is not someone he is aware the club are interested in.

Reports emerged earlier this week suggesting that the R’s and Championship rivals Bristol City had both been scouting McPake, who is on loan at Harrogate Town, and were set to battle it out in an attempt to strike a deal with his parent club in the summer.

Speaking to West London Sport, Warburton addressed those links and indicated that the attacker is not someone he believed the club are interested in.

He said: “That’s one I’m unaware of. We’re linked with so many players and I’ve no idea where these rumours emanate from.

“Agents do it all the time. It’s just the nature of the game.”

The teenager joined Harrogate in January and has impressed in League Two, scoring twice for the mid-table side.

The winger, who is capable of playing across the forward line, has shown that he could have a bright future.

He is set to return to Ibrox at the end of May, while his contract there runs until the summer of 2022.

The Verdict

While they may have been hoping that the R’s were indeed tracking McPake, who looks a bright young player, fans of the west London club will surely love Warburton’s honesty.

With the summer window not far away transfer reports are beginning to circle more frequently, so it’s helpful to have the QPR boss ruling out ones he feels are off the mark.

The 19-year-old attacker does seem like the sort of player that the Championship outfit could be interested in, having had success signing young forward players in recent years.