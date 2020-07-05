QPR’s Mark Warburton delivers Middlesbrough relegation prediction

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton has stated that he expects Middlesbrough to stay in the league due to the quality within their squad.

The R’s defeated Boro by a solitary goal on Sunday as Jordan Hugill expertly chipped home from all of 20-yards out.

The loss could have a devastating impact on Middlesbrough’s season with relegation becoming a serious threat and with just five games left of the campaign, there isn’t a lot of time to earn the wins that could keep the club in the division.

Warburton is adamant that new manager Neil Warnock will keep Boro in the division, and insists that the squad is littered with a number of quality players who can play their part for the Northern side.

Speaking to Teesside live, Warburton said: “There’s that transitional period but I understand they don’t have too much time to transition so he will want to impose his style and his thoughts on that squad quickly but there’s no doubt about the quality and I think they’ll be okay.”

Can you get 100% in this Queens Park Rangers quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 13 Who was QPR’s top scorer in the 2006/07 season? Dexter Blackstock Kevin Gallen Martin Rowlands Lee Cook

The Verdict

Interesting words from Warburton, especially as his time just beat Middlesbrough after another poor display from Warnock’s side.

It’s nice to see an opposition manager praise the other side and give them belief that they can stay in the division with just five games left.

Not many would have expected Boro to be in this position after 41 games of the season played, however they now have to find a way out of trouble and it may mean Warnock changes a number of the players within the team.