QPR’s Macauley Bonne reacts to Jonny Williams’ move from Charlton to Cardiff City

Queens Park Rangers striker Macauley Bonne has sent a message of support to his former Charlton Athletic teammate Jonny Williams on Instagram after the latter completed his deadline day move to Cardiff City.

Bonne was previously in the same Charlton side which ultimately fell short in the Championship last season as they succumbed to relegation under Lee Bowyer.

Williams had been a semi-regular starter for the Addicks this term and netted two goals for the League One play-off contenders before departing for his native Wales yesterday to link up with Mick McCarthy.

Following the completion of the move, Bonne was quick to send this message to his former teammate:

The Bluebirds have acquired a player who is proven at Football League level and will be hopeful that he can avoid injury and hit the ground running under McCarthy, who is still very much getting his feet under the table after taking the job on from Neil Harris.

It will be intriguing to see how Williams adapts to being back at Championship level after a short time away, whilst fitting him into the existing starting eleven may prove tricky for the new Bluebirds boss who is tasked with turning the club’s fortunes around after a disastrous start to the campaign.