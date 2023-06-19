Queens Park Rangers striker, Lyndon Dykes, is making headlines in this summer's transfer window and also for his new-look as he bids to replicate the original Ronaldo's 2002 haircut.

In addition to that Dykes played a starring role for Scotland on Saturday afternoon with a goal and an assist in his country's stunning late comeback win over Norway in a Euro 2024 qualifier.

What's the latest transfer news with Lyndon Dykes?

A goal and an assist in an impressive Scotland win against Norway will have done Dykes' standing in this summer's transfer window no harm whatsoever.

It was reported by Sky Sports' Transfer Centre (07/06; 15:18) that Millwall had lodged a £2m bid for striker, as they aim to recruit Dykes after a long-standing interest.

Football League World understands that QPR have been unable to agree a new contract with the striker, meaning he has only 12 months left on his deal and this summer if the R's last chance of recouping something like a fee the 27-year-old is worth.

Dykes reveals new look

Despite the uncertainty around his club future, Dykes has clearly been enjoying himself on international duty with Scotland; a goal and an assist to leave Steve Clarke's side top of Group A in Euro 2024 qualifiers obviously helping.

And it appears that his performance has triggered some newfound confidence, with footage emerging on social media of Dykes sporting a Ronaldo trademark with a new trim - the original Ronaldo - or R9 - winning the World Cup with Brazil in 2002 and clinching the Golden Boot with an eye-catching look.

Dykes' effort of the "R9" can be seen below, as shared by The Second Tier podcast on Twitter:

Whilst Dykes' new-look is clearly in jest and shows brilliant humour, it's divided a section of social media with not everyone a fan.

What next for Dykes?

Scotland host Georgia in the fourth of their Euro 2024 qualifiers on Tuesday evening, with Dykes and his teammates looking to make it four wins from four as they surge towards qualification for another tournament.

The doubt surrounding Dykes' club future, though, remains.

That, his goals for Scotland and social media activity are sure to keep him in the headlines.