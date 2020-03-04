QPR’s Jordan Hugill opens up about Nahki Wells’ departure

Queens Park Rangers striker Jordan Hugill has spoken about the “devastating” loss of Nahki Wells – but admitted that the departure of the Bermudan has given him another opportunity to showcase his talent at Loftus Road.

Wells, who scored 13 goals in 26 Championship appearances for Rangers during the first half of this season, left to join play-off chasing Bristol City in January, but has struggled at Ashton Gate, netting just once in seven outings.

The strike pair had played together at times this season, but once Mark Warburton switched to just one striker, Hugill lost his place in the starting XI – with the R’s boss opting to start with Wells on his own during his final appearances for the Hoops.

However, Since Wells’ departure, Hugill has scored twice in six matches, including the opener in QPR’s 2-2 draw with Birmingham City on Saturday – and the on-loan West Ham United forward believes he is benefiting from selling the former Burnley man.

Hugill told the Brent & Kilburn Times: “Nahki’s a terrific player and it was devastating to lose someone of his calibre.

“But it’s opened another window for me to mark down what I can do and I think I showed earlier in the season what I can do when I’ve been playing and I’m showing it now.

“Regardless of me not scoring goals I think my performances have been good overall. Yes, we’re disappointed that Nahki left but he had to do what he had to do.

“I’m sure he was gutted to leave but he’s onto a better thing now at Bristol which he believed in. I’ve got my chance and I feel as though I’ve warranted it with the performances and the goals now.”

The Verdict

Whilst losing Wells was obviously a massive blow for QPR, their form has generally been good since his departure, so the jury is out as to whether Rangers miss the striker, who remains as the club’s top goalscorer despite leaving more than a month ago.

But one player’s loss is another’s gain and Hugill, whose future at West Ham remains in doubt, has stepped up to the plate and will no doubt be hoping to continue his recent goalscoring form in order to possibly earn himself a permanent move to Loftus Road during the summer.