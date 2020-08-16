QPR’s hopes of landing 24-y/o take ‘huge hit’ as PL club enters race

Newcastle United are weighing up a £2 million move for Oxford United defender Rob Dickie, reports The Sun.

Dickie, 24, has just completed his second full season at Oxford United. He featured 37 times in League One last season and asserted himself as one of the division’s best young centre-backs.

But after the U’s play-off final defeat to Wycombe Wanderers, Dickie looks set to leave the club this summer. He’s been strongly linked with QPR in recent weeks, with Brentford also said to have an interest.

With QPR seemingly waiting for money to come in before they buy, and Brentford’s attention on the impending sales of Said Benrahma and Ollie Watkins, it’s allowed Newcastle to enter the race.

Steve Bruce is on the lookout for defensive options this summer. He’s identified Dickie as a summer target and the club are reportedly plotting a £2 million bid for the Englishman.

QPR have also bee linked with Northampton Town’s Charlie Goode this month – the defender is said to be available for £1 million and Mark Warburton’s side seem to be out off by the price-tag.

That could force a two way race between Brentford and Newcastle for Dickie in the coming weeks, providing that Brentford can push on some player sales.

The verdict

Dickie looks destined to leave Oxford this summer. The Championship looks like a good level for him but now with Newcastle turning their attention towards him, he could well have his sights set on the top-flight.

It’s hard to see either Brentford or QPR securing him now that Newcastle are in the race, and so it’s just a wait to see who tables the first concrete offer now.